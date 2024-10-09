Parent discovers horrifying reason why his 13-year-old son had extra funds in his bank account

A former preschool teacher's assistant has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after a parent in Georgia noticed there was more money in their 13-year-old's bank account than should have been.

Police said that the child had been paid by Mark Penfield Eichorn to create a pornographic video of himself and send them to Eichorn. An investigation found that a 12-year-old friend of the victim also participated in the 90-second video.

'The man was working as a teacher's assistant at the St. John's Episcopal School in Abilene when he was arrested but he was terminated soon afterwards.'

Georgia police contacted the Abilene Police Department, which conducted a search warrant in May at Eichorn's residence in Texas and found nude images of children who appeared to be under the age of 10 years old.

After being arrested, Eichorn admitted to paying the children $200 through Venmo for the video after engaging with them through Snapchat. Digital records corroborated the admissions. He also allegedly admitted to trading child pornography on social media as well as touching a child inappropriately.

Alarmingly, after Eichorn was indicted he was asked by law enforcement officials about the children in Georgia, and he responded, "just those two?"

The man was working as a teacher's assistant at the St. John's Episcopal School in Abilene when he was arrested, but he was terminated soon afterward.

Eichorn could face up to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After an investigation, police also arrested another teacher and the head of school for failure to report child abuse in the case. Police said no students at the school were at risk at any time.

A news video report about the heinous case can be viewed on the KTAB-TV YouTube account.

