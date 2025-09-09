Former high school teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting students — and now she's 'brought to justice'

In a shocking development, a former New Jersey teacher has admitted to sexually assaulting two students, according to authorities.

Julie Rizzitello, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault during a hearing held late last month before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley.

'The actions of this former teacher represent a betrayal of trust, not only to the victims, but to the entire school community.'

"An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall Township Police Department — assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department, and led by MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez and Wall Township Police Detective Devin Corso — revealed that the criminal conduct by Rizzitello encompassed sex acts involving separate victims, taking place in three municipalities at various points over the course of several years," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release last week.

Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux previously noted that Wall Township Public Schools Director of Human Resources Michael Scarano contacted the Wall Township Police Department to report an illicit relationship between Rizzitello and a student after a tip from a school district employee.

Rizzitello — a former Wall Township High School teacher — was arrested without incident at her Brick Township home on July 3, 2024, according to the Coast Star.

RELATED: She once was school 'counselor of the year.' Now she's accused of sexually assaulting student 100+ times, court docs say.

A criminal complaint said Rizzitello was involved in a relationship with a student between May 18, 2024, and June 14, 2024.

The relationship involved "oral and vaginal intercourse," according to a probable cause complaint.

Rizzitello and the 18-year-old student had sexual contact in his car in Brick in May 2024, according to Fox News, which cited an NJ.com report that referenced an affidavit of probable cause. Officials said Rizzitello and the student also met at other locations, and she sent him nude photos, Fox News added.

A second student allegedly came forward to authorities saying that he and Rizzitello had vaginal intercourse “at her residence in Brick Township" between Nov. 23, 2017, and Jan. 21, 2018. Fox News said the second victim was 17 at the time.

During an interview with Det. Jose Rodriguez of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the student reportedly provided pictures and text messages to corroborate the accusations.

Sean O’Halloran — chief of the Wall Township Police Department — told the Coast Star, "The actions of this former teacher represent a betrayal of trust, not only to the victims, but to the entire school community."

"I commend the courage of those who came forward and the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in bringing this case to justice," O'Halloran stated. "Protecting our youth is among our highest priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are brought to justice to safeguard our residents and guests."

Citing state pension records, the New York Post reported that Rizzitello was hired by the Wall Township Public Schools in 2013.

Rizzitello is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2026.

Prosecutors will pursue a 10-year prison sentence and require registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, parole supervision for life, and permanent forfeiture of public office, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!