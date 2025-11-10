LGBTQ+ teacher posts meme apparently threatening violence over pronouns: Report

The Danville Public Schools district in Virginia appears to have scrubbed the name of a reportedly transgender-identifying teacher at George Washington High School over a controversial meme.

Dr. Sabrina Morris taught government and history at the school before getting placed on leave over a meme that allegedly threatened violence against those opposing pronouns.

Morris' personal Instagram, which lists female preferred pronouns, was also set to a private account.

The meme showed the image of a hand holding a gun to the back of a person with the text, "PUT THE PRONOUNS BACK IN THE EMAIL." The hand is rainbow-colored, indicating that it's a pro-LGBTQ meme. Morris reportedly shared the meme on social media.

The district released a statement that provided few details about the repercussions Morris faces.

"We are aware of a recent social media post involving one of our employees that has caused concern within our school community. We take such matters very seriously, as the content shared does not reflect the values or expectations of professionalism that guide our division," said a district spokesperson.

"Danville Public Schools remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff," the spokesperson added. "Due to this being a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time."

The name "Sabrina Morris" was listed among the social studies teachers on the school website as recently as September 6, though as of Monday, that name no longer appears.

Morris' teacher profile page also appears to have been scrubbed from the school's website. Morris reportedly claimed on that page to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The meme garnered more attention after the popular Libs of TikTok account posted about the incident, and it was featured on Greg Gutfeld's show on Fox News.

Former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick commented about the incident.

"I think people need to be cognizant of the fact that anything you post on social media is out there for the world to see," he said. "If it somehow impacts your job, most important employers are going to say that's fair game for us to look at and decide if you're harming our business or if you are harming our brand."

