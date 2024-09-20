Car burglary suspects accidentally shot own teenage getaway driver in the neck after homeowner confronted them, police say

Three suspects allegedly were trying to burglarize cars in Texas when a homeowner and a son interrupted them, causing one suspect to accidentally shoot a getaway driver in the neck.

Police say the three suspects were checking for unlocked vehicles parked on Wildrose Avenue in Alamo Heights on Sunday when they were spotted by a homeowner in the area. The 16-year-old was driving a stolen getaway car.

'Probation was revoked and he was placed in juvenile detention.'

The homeowner and his son confronted the suspects, who tried to drive away. Two of the suspects were armed and tried to fire warning shots to scare them away, but police said that one gunshot struck a 16-year-old getaway driver in the neck.

Police said the teenager who was shot was already on probation for vehicle burglary and vehicle theft committed earlier in the month. That probation was revoked, and he was placed in juvenile detention.

The injured teenager's condition was not released to the public.

Officials also said that the car driven in the alleged burglary scheme had been stolen because the owners had left the doors unlocked and the keys inside. They are cautioning members of the public against leaving valuables in their vehicles and asked that they make sure to lock their cars.

A KENS-TV news report about the incident can be viewed on YouTube.

Alamo Heights is a suburb of San Antonio with a population of about 7,400 residents.

