Internet meltdown: 3 teen sisters try to stab mother to death for turning off Wi-Fi, assault grandmother

Three teen sisters in Texas are accused of trying to stab their mother to death because she turned off the Wi-Fi, according to authorities.

Deputies and detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded on Sunday night to a "disturbance" at a residence in the Barkers Branch neighborhood, a suburb outside Houston, Texas.

Officers found a mother who had allegedly been assaulted by her three teen children, ages 14, 15, and 16.

"The three siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill the mother," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. "Because the mother turned off the Wi-Fi, all three grabbed kitchen knives and chased her throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her."

Police said one of the three girls threw a brick at the 39-year-old mother and hit the adult female in the ankle, according to ABC News.

During the melee, the 70-year-old grandmother of the children was reportedly assaulted and knocked to the ground while she was attempting to protect the alleged victim.

Thankfully, the mother and grandmother did not suffer any serious injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, the three female siblings were arrested. The three teen sisters were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All three teens were booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. All three of the suspects were not named because they are all underage.

An anonymous neighbor told KRIV-TV that the family is "known" for disturbances.

"They've always been known for trouble in this neighborhood, and our neighbors tell us the same thing," the neighbor said.

"It's always cops around that house," the neighbor alleged.

The unnamed neighbor said the incident is "so crazy." The neighbor described the family as "unstable" and added that it is "very sad for them."

