Teen thug accused of beating, robbing 83-year-old woman in broad daylight — but 3 adults allegedly put him up to it

A 15-year-old male is accused of beating and robbing an 83-year-old woman in broad daylight in front of a New Jersey supermarket last week — but three adults allegedly put him up to it.

Somers Point police said officers responded just before 11 a.m. Oct. 3 to an Acme supermarket in regard to a strong-armed robbery.

'Hoping for a judge who will put them away.'

Police said someone approached an 83-year-old Somers Point woman from behind near the store's entrance and then assaulted her and stole her purse. Somers Point is on the south Jersey shore about a half hour southwest of Atlantic City.

The accused — described as a younger male, possibly white, wearing a mask and dark clothing — fled the scene toward Bethel Road, police said.

The victim suffered facial and upper body injuries, after which she received medical treatment and was released, police said in a follow-up post.

Arrests

Police said they executed multiple search warrants on residences and a vehicle in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township to obtain evidence — and then arrested the following individuals:

A 15-year-old male from Egg Harbor Township on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and theft. The teen was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

Maria DeSantis, 60, of Woodbine on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, using/employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and receiving stolen property.

Charles Ogelsby Jr., 23, of Atlantic City, on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, using/employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and receiving stolen property. Ogelsby also was charged with possession of a defaced firearm.

Emily Labaco, 22, of Atlantic City, on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, using/employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and receiving stolen property.

All three adult suspects were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

How are observers reacting?

Nearly 300 comments have been posted underneath the police department's Facebook post about the incident, and most seemed pleased with the police response. One offered, "Great work! Hoping for a judge who will put them away."

