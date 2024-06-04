Teens brutally beat homeless man so badly, he was left with intestines hanging out and streamed it online, Oklahoma police say

Oklahoma police said that a gang of teenagers attacked a homeless man so badly that they nearly killed him, and one streamed it live on social media.

The horrific beating unfolded on May 26 outside of a 7/11 gas station near Kentucky Avenue and Southwest 59th Street in Oklahoma City, according to police.

'He had some pretty severe injuries and pretty significant trauma.'

Surveillance video obtained by police reportedly shows people in a vehicle yelling at Tilman Shannon, a homeless man. When they allegedly threatened him, Shannon tried to run away, but the teenagers followed him.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said that the video showed a group of nine teenagers brutally beat down Shannon near a dumpster outside the business.

The teens allegedly called him the N-word, and at least one streamed the attack on her Instagram account. Police said the teen who streamed it was later identified as Veronica Benavente.

The arrest affidavit says that Benavente told Shannon, "We are kids," and also used racial expletives and slurs against him.

One of the more grievous injuries Shannon suffered was when a teenager grabbed his colostomy bag and pulled it from his body, resulting in his intestinal tract being pulled out of his body.

"What the **** is wrong with your stomach?" one teen is said to have yelled at the man.

“He had some pretty severe injuries and pretty significant trauma,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Shannon was transported to the OU Medical Center for treatment of his extensive injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police said that Benavente and 18-year-old Eric Villagomez were arrested for their alleged involvement in the beating. Three juvenile suspects were found, and another four suspects have not yet been found, according to investigators.

'That is so scary.'



Residents of the area say gangs have been a growing problem recently.

“That is disgusting,” said Mike Martin to KFOR-TV.

“It’s not that common, but there are a lot of gangs around here," he added. “Not that long ago I saw some elementary-age kids in front of my house with bandanas on and I was like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ They yelled something and acted all tough."

“That is so scary,” said Trisha Tyler, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years. “This neighborhood isn’t usually all that dangerous."

Investigators are asking for help from the public to identify the other suspects. KFOR's news video can be viewed on YouTube.

