New York woman carjacked, kidnapped, and brutally beaten by couple over disagreement about 10 cents: 'A ride from hell'

New York police say a woman was kidnapped, carjacked, and brutally beaten by two assailants before she was able to escape the harrowing ordeal.

'She’s holding down my head as she’s just repeatedly beating me and telling me I'm going to die tonight.'

Allison Smith told WHAM-TV about the Sept. 13 incident that put her in the hospital.

The 29-year-old says she was cashing out at the Four Guys deli in Rochester when a woman offered to cover her tab and gave her a five dollar bill. Smith only needed 10 cents, so she gave the woman $4.90 back and promised to go to her car to get a dollar. That's when the woman became visibly upset.

"I said, 'No problem, I’m going to go across the street and grab it from my car, then I don’t want any issues,'" said Smith.

Instead, the man and woman threatened her with a gun and got into her car. They forced Smith to drive them around the city and even picked up another woman whom they referred to as "wifey."

Smith said they began to beat her brutally and at one point shoved a broken pipe into her mouth, which bloodied her lips.

The woman took a chance to save her life and fought back.

"Whoever’s arm is on me, I bite down as hard as I could, and there was a small release," Smith said. "And then I ducked and just ran."

She made her way to a convenience store, where someone called police for her.

Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello told WHAM that someone driving Smith's stolen car led police on a chase the next day before hitting a curb. A group of people rushed out of the car, but police were able to arrest one suspect.

20-year-old Shawntae Hall was arrested and charged with assault, robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple counts of grand larceny but was released and failed to appear in court. Police issued a warrant for her arrest.

Smith's father told WHAM that his daughter was unrecognizable in the emergency room from the brutal beating she suffered.

"I want to see people protected," Shane Smith said. "I mean, this could happen to anyone."'

The interview with the victim can be viewed on the news video report from WHAM on YouTube.

