'Terrible reporter': Trump eviscerates 'fake' news ABC — calls for FCC to consider yanking license

President Donald Trump called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to investigate ABC News and consider pulling its license for its “fake” reporting.

'I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong.'

During Trump’s bilateral meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, an ABC News reporter pressed the president about the delayed release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now?” the ABC reporter asked.

“It’s not the question that I mind; it’s your attitude,” Trump replied.

“It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question. You could even ask that same exact question nicely.”

“You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter,” the president remarked.

Trump reiterated that he had “nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” adding, “I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert.”

President Donald Trump, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

He slammed the legacy media outlet for ignoring the relationships liberal political figures had with the sex predator.

“All these guys were friends of his. You don’t even talk about those people,” Trump said.

“I just got a little report, and I put it in my pocket, of all the money [Epstein has] given to Democrats. He gave me none. Zero.”

He called ABC a “crappy company.”

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong,” Trump declared, presumably referring to the news outlet’s broadcasting license obtained through the Federal Communications Commission.

“We have a great … chairman, who should look at that,” he added.

“I think when you come in and when you’re 97% negative to Trump and then Trump wins the election in a landslide, that means obviously your news is not credible and you’re not credible as a reporter.”

Trump told the ABC News reporter that she could not ask any more questions during the bilateral meeting.

ABC and the FCC did not respond to a request for comment.

