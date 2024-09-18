Texas homeowner thwarts home burglary with four shots of his handgun, police say

A Texas homeowner is being investigated after he shot a man he believed to be a burglar, according to police.

San Antonio police said they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Hicks Avenue on Thursday at about 5 a.m.

When they arrived, a 43-year-old homeowner told them he had shot a home intruder with a handgun, but police found no victim at the residence. They later found a 48-year-old man with gunshots inside of a detached garage of a home on Vanderbilt Street.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was placed into custody for suspicion of burglary.

Neighbors in the area told KENS-TV that they had heard four muffled gunshots that morning.

Rafael Olivares told KENS that he was working on a job site near the home and saw the aftermath with numerous police cars.

“You have to be safe nowadays," he said. "Especially since there’s a lot of crazies nowadays. Just make sure you lock your doors. If you have valuable stuff, just make sure y’all put them inside during the nighttime.”

However, other neighbors said they were tired of shootings in the neighborhood. Some said they believed the homeowner knew the burglary suspect before the incident.

Police said that the homeowner was not initially facing charges because people are allowed to defend their property under state law, but the investigation is ongoing.

Video of the home was included in a news report from KENS-TV on YouTube.

