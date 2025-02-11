Texas man fights armed would-be robber, who cops say shoots victim. But wounded man still disarms attacker; arrest made.

A Texas man fought an armed thug trying to rob him early Saturday morning in Corpus Christi — and police said the attacker shot the man. But the wounded victim still managed to disarm the gunman, police said, adding that they made an arrest.

Corpus Christi police said officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of South Staples Street over an aggravated robbery. According to KRIS-TV, the incident took place in the parking lot of the Gemini Nightclub.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, police said, adding that he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was assaulted in the parking lot after he had exited the establishment, police said. The offender was trying to take property from the victim, after which a physical altercation ensued, police said.

The offender shot the victim, police said, adding that the victim was able to disarm the offender, who fled the scene prior to authorities' arrival at the scene.

Police said its violent crimes unit identified 22-year-old Aaron Armendarez, tracked him down, and placed him under arrest. Armendarez was taken to the city detention center where he was charged with aggravated robbery, police said.

How are people reacting?

More than 100 individuals commented on the KRIS Facebook page about the incident, and they are not happy. Here's a sampling:

"What is going on with these people," one commenter wondered, adding that "you can't even go out in peace anymore ... these kids need Jesus in their life."

"I wish our youths would straighten up," another user stated. "We need to pray for all these kids."

"Hopefully he gets a lengthy sentence," another user wrote.

"Crime is everywhere," another commenter said.

