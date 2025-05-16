Mom bought ammo, tactical gear for son, 13, who ended up planning school shooting with Nazi-inspired explosives: Affidavit

A Texas mother provided her 13-year-old son with ammunition and tactical gear despite the fact that he was exhibiting violent tendencies, according to court documents.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department on Monday arrested 33-year-old Ashley Pardo. She was charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism after she allegedly provided ammunition and tactical gear to her son.

The boy described a 'fascination with past mass shooters' and their 'manifestos,' according to the affidavit.

Pardo was released Tuesday on a bond of $75,000, according to jail records.

In January, officials at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio became concerned over the boy's "violent expressions and drawings," according to an affidavit obtained by CBS News.

The boy allegedly drew a map of the school that he attended and labeled it “suicide route.” He also wrote the name of the school beside a rifle, the affidavit stated.

When interrogated by school officials about the alarming drawings, the boy described a "fascination with past mass shooters" and their "manifestos," according to the affidavit.

However, his mother reportedly defended her boy's alleged violent expressions.

"It has been expressed to the defendant the concerns of her child's expression and desire to commit acts of mass violence," the affidavit said of Pardo. "The defendant expressed to the school her support of (her son's) violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior."

Then in April, school administrators suspended the boy after it was discovered he had been using a "school-issued computer" to read about the 2019 mass shootings at two mosques which claimed the lives of 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Later that day, the boy “attempted suicide with a straight razor, causing significant injuries and requiring over 100 stitches," according to the New York Post.

The middle schooler also had been staying with his grandmother "on various occasions."

KHOU-TV reported that the grandmother on Monday contacted police after she witnessed her grandson "hitting a live bullet with a hammer."

The boy allegedly told his grandmother he received the bullet from his mother and that Pardo had "guns and ammunition at her house," according to the document.

The grandmother told investigators that Pardo had been taking the boy to a local surplus store and bought him magazines, a tactical black vest "capable of concealing ballistic plates," a tactical black helmet, and Army clothing, according to ABC News. The mother allegedly purchased the ammo and tactical gear for her son as a reward for babysitting his sibling.

The boy on Monday told his grandmother that he was "going to be famous."

The grandmother then investigated the boy's bedroom and found magazines loaded with live rifle ammunition and pistol magazines loaded with live ammo, the affidavit stated.

The grandmother also allegedly found an "improvised explosive device," described as a mortar-style firework wrapped in duct tape. The affidavit said the IED had the words "For Brenton Tarrant," referencing the shooter in the 2019 mosque attack.

The IED also allegedly had references to Nazis on it.

Multiple "SS" symbols referencing Schutzstaffel — a paramilitary organization in the Nazi Party — reportedly were on the explosive. Also the term "14 words" allegedly was on the IED, which references white supremacy.

The grandmother also found a handwritten note referring to previous mass shootings and the number of victims in each incident, the affidavit said.

Pardo "has been aware of threats made by [her son]" but was "dismissive" in conversations with local law enforcement, child protective services, and school officials, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, Pardo's son arrived at school wearing a camouflage jacket, a mask, and tactical pants, according to an affidavit. He allegedly left the campus shortly after arriving.

Rhodes Middle School principal Felismina Martinez said in a Monday letter to parents that the boy was "detained off-campus and is being charged with terrorism."

"Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care," Martinez stated in the letter. "We will always remain vigilant to ensure our learning and working environment is safe and secure."

Police said the middle school student was planning "mass targeted violence."

The boy is being detained at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a judge's decision, according to police.

Pardo is set to appear in court for a pre-indictment hearing on July 17.

