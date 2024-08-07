Texas teacher grabs his gun to intervene in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl — and it's all caught on video

A Texas middle school teacher is being hailed as a hero after he used his gun to stop an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in front of his Houston residence.

The incident was recorded on security cameras.

David Garza spoke to KHOU-TV about the incident that began just before midnight July 28.

"I looked out the window, and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off," said Garza.

With that, he sprang into action and grabbed his pistol.

"I ran outside, asked what's going on. The girl screamed, 'I'm 15, help me!' I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her," Garza recalled.

The security clip — which you can view as part of KHOU's video report — shows Garza pointing his handgun at the assailant, who Garza said was grabbing the girl by the hair.

"He took his hands off right away," Garza added. "He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him, and she got away."

Police said the male followed the teenager from a metro bus before he attacked her. Although he got away, authorities were able to get a description and a still image from the bus showing the possible suspect.

A neighbor who saw the attack from her window said she believed the suspect would have raped the teenager had Garza not intervened.

Garza added that it's not the first time he had to chase a man to protect a child: "I think it's something anyone else would have done — come help a child."

Police said the man wore a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo, white tennis shoes, and blue jeans.

"I was scared, too, I'm not gonna lie," said Garza. "But she needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it."

