Bigmouth strikes again: Brave Bono latest aging rocker to bash Trump

Bono is more than just a rich and famous rock star. He's also a rich and famous activist.

The U2 front man has never been afraid to take bold stands — sometimes right in the middle of a song. AIDS? Poverty? He's against them — and he doesn't care who knows it.

Former Paramount CEO and Hollywood legend Barry Diller called 'Popeye' the most 'coked-up film set' he ever saw.

Now he's risking it all to oppose an even bigger scourge of humanity: Donald Trump.

This week the Irish warbler stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to swap anti-Orange Man barbs with late night's saddest clown.

Now, Bono isn't one to meddle in American politics. He never said a peep about the Biden administration’s rampant censorship arm, the loss of personal freedoms during COVID-19, or his own homeland’s rising levels of anti-Semitism.

But the 47th president? Drastic times call for drastic measures. Or maybe he's got his eye on a late-night show all his own?

He also sided with Bruce Springsteen in the aging rocker’s war on Trump.

“I think there’s only one Boss in America,” Bono said, the equivalent of a comic saying he’s glad to be back in (insert city) for cheap applause.

Anti-Hamas celebs a class act

It’s not very hard to speak out against anti-Semitism, is it? Bigotry bad.

See?

Tell that to Hollywood A-listers. They’ve been mostly silent over the past year-plus following the October 7 attacks and the shocking rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses. Yes, some signed open letters in the days following October 7 condemning Hamas, but that’s been mostly it.

The exceptions? Patricia Heaton, Debra Messing, singer John Ondrasik, Julianna Margulies, and Mayim Bialik. Those celebrities, along with Dean Cain, signed a new letter decrying the anti-Israel rhetoric which helped fuel the recent slaying of two Jewish people in Washington, D.C.

“Hamas, Iran, and their allies and ideological sympathizers in the West have flooded the world with their hateful lies and anti-Semitic incitement since October 7 — lies designed to demonize Israel, the Jewish people, and their supporters,” the letter reads.

Never forget that the media helped peddle many of said lies.

That wasn't spinach ...

The 1980 film “Popeye” seemed like a can‘t-miss adaptation.

Rising star Robin Williams played the sailor man, Shelley Duvall looked like the spitting image of Olive Oyl, and famed director Robert Altman worked behind the camera. Yet it missed by a country mile.

Many critics trashed it, and longtime Popeye fans were likely stunned by what they saw. The movie made back its budget, but it wasn’t the blockbuster many anticipated.

Yeah, it was weird.

Now we’re learning one reason why the film didn’t live up to its potential. Former Paramount CEO and Hollywood legend Barry Diller called "Popeye" the most "coked-up film set" he ever saw.

Film cans were used to sneak cocaine onto the set, for starters. It only got crazier from there, apparently.

As Diller recounts, “If you watch 'Popeye,' you’re watching a movie that ... runs at 78 rpm and 33 speed. ... Everyone was stoned.”

Broadway diva's latest 'bomb'

Madonna famously dreamed of blowing up the White House after Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 electoral victory. She made that shocking statement during a Women’s March rally at the dawn of Trump 1.0.

She quickly backpedaled, suggesting she didn’t actually mean it. The press took the comments “out of context.”

Sure, Jan.

Still, back in 2017, the left still had a dollop of common sense and a sense of shame. Boy, have the times changed since then.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone just doubled down on Madonna’s line of thinking. And, chances are, she won’t apologize — or be asked to do anything of the kind.

LuPone spoke to the New Yorker magazine for a fawning profile, and this part of the feature seemed to sneak past the editors as something cute, not horrifying.

"She’s even angrier at the rest of the country. She told me, more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center 'should get blown up,'" the profile reads.

When they go low, we Google detonation devices.

Sweeney, take me away!

We don’t deserve Sydney Sweeney.

Not only is the comely star eager to flaunt her curves sans apology, but she’s also come up with a product that speaks to her tongue-wagging admirers.

Introducing Sydney's Bathwater Bliss. The new soap product, according to manufacturer Dr. Squatch, features a “touch” of the starlet’s bathwater.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a release. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable; it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”

Not too long ago, Sweeney's fellow starlet Rachel Zegler told half the country they should “never know peace.”

This feels like a slight improvement on Hollywood’s PR front, no?