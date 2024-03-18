Texas woman who was drugged, kidnapped shot her attacker dead: Police

A Texas woman who was drugged and kidnapped turned the tables on her attacker by shooting her dead, she reportedly told police.

Around 12:42 p.m. on March 15, emergency crews reportedly responded to a call from a 45-year-old woman who claimed to have been drugged and kidnapped by an attacker. The alleged victim – from Montgomery – also claimed to have shot the assailant.

The deputies originally did not know the whereabouts of the alleged woman, but located her near a winery.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, "A deputy arrived at the location and observed the vehicle in question as it was sitting in the outside lane of westbound traffic. The deputy observed a male in the front-seat area who appeared deceased and was confirmed deceased by emergency services personnel."

Police met with the alleged female victim near the purported crime scene, approximately 70 miles east of Austin, Texas.

Law enforcement did not name the alleged victim. She was transported to a local hospital.

The alleged attacker was identified as 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid – who lived in the Houston area, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the investigation is "ongoing." No further details were provided by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!