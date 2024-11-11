'This s**t is not a f***ing game': Anti-Trump teacher's profane, post-election rant in AP history class costs him bigly

A southern California public high school teacher went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against President-elect Donald Trump the day after the election — and that teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

KABC-TV reported that the teacher from Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, which is in Riverside County, used profanity and "made fervent anti-Trump remarks during a discussion with students."

The station said the unnamed teacher's comments were recorded and have gone viral on social media.

"This s**t is not a f***ing game!" the teacher told students. "Does that make sense, everybody? I can't emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes. Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not, which is a good thing. But has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler's ideas? Yes."

The teacher also seemed incredulous that Trump handily beat Vice President Kamala Harris: "Why did he win the election? A rapist, draft-dodging coward. Treasonous scum. Why would he win?"

He also said, "God, I f***ing hate the patriarchy. If you're a young man right now in front of me, I hope you hate it, too. Because it's not hurting you; it's hurting everyone you love. You get the privilege of not being born with a uterus, so it doesn't affect you; it's affecting everyone else. I'm so f***ing sorry, guys. You deserve better. Look at me! You! Deserve! Better!"

Corey DeAngelis, executive director of the Educational Freedom Project, posted numerous snippets of the teacher's rant on X.

Now what?

A Moreno Valley Unified School District spokesperson told KABC the teacher will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review.

"We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member's discussion about the election results turned unprofessional," the district said in a statement, according to the station. "We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched."

Student walkout planned

Students told KABC they're planning a school walkout Tuesday in support of the teacher; the station added that more than a thousand people have signed an online petition urging the district to allow him to return to Valley View High.

"It's just devastating to know that they're trying to get him out all because of his opinion," student Sarah Ghawi told KABC.

Mykael James, who was in the class Wednesday, added to the station, "I think they're trying to make him seem like a bad guy because of what he said. I know it was very strong-toned, but that's how he gives his lecture as a professor."

James also told KABC she believes her teacher's words were "appropriate. I didn't take it the wrong way." She also told the station he was "offering up a one-on-one apology after class."

You can view KABC's video report here about the teacher's remarks.

Not the only incident

The Valley View High School teacher's outbursts were not the only recent cases of Trump derangement syndrome exhibited by America's educators.

An Ohio high school English teacher reportedly was placed on administrative leave over a TikTok video in which she encourages men who voted for Democrats to identify themselves so that women will know who the “safe men” are.

A Florida high school teacher reportedly was suspended and is under investigation after telling students, "If you are not white, you are going to be in trouble over the next four years as far as the living situation of the United States, and I'm not kidding."

An Idaho high school teacher reportedly is under fire after allegedly telling a Trump supporter on social media, "I hope your mistress or daughter have an unwanted pregnancy, wait, I looked at your picture, you don’t have a mistress…and probably never got anyone to have a daughter by you unless it was by force."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!