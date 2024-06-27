Thug brutally beats older, smaller deli worker — and keeps kicking victim's bloody face even after he's motionless on floor

A male was caught on surveillance video brutally beating a much older and significantly smaller deli worker in New York City earlier this month — and the clip actually shows the attacker continuing to kick the victim's bloody face even after he's motionless and crumpled on the floor, apparently out cold.

You can view surveillance video of the attack at the Queens deli here. The deeply disturbing clip shows the attacker punching the victim at least 11 times — and kicking him in the face and head at least 13 times.

Police added to the New York Post that the suspect — heavily tattooed with skulls and a heart and the word 'KILLER' in all capital letters — has 25 prior arrests, mostly for robbery.

Perhaps worst of all is that after the attacker's third kick, the victim appeared motionless and unconscious; so the final 10 kicks to the victim's progressively bloody face likely happened after he was already out cold and totally defenseless.

The victim's son told WABC-TV last week that his father was in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital with internal brain bleeding and a fractured face; the son added to the station that "there's a certain part of his bones that are detached from a very important part of his face."

The brutal assault took place June 17 around 11:20 p.m. at the shop on 64th Street and Broadway in the neighborhood of Woodside, WABC said, adding that it boiled over after the victim confronted the attacker who bumped into him.

Nearby residents told the station they recognize the suspect, who sports green hair in the video.

"Once you mentioned the green hair I knew I saw him because everybody looks at him. Everybody crosses the street when they see him. He's weird. He's definitely weird," one resident noted to WABC.

Another resident added to the station that the suspect frequently talks to himself and comes out at night.

The victim's son told WABC his dad is a "genuinely nice guy."

"He's kind of old fashioned where he talks to random strangers," he told the station of his father. "I know it sounds cliche, but he is the type of person to help out like a random person."

Suspect arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect after a standoff with police, authorities told amNY.

The outlet, citing police, reported that 29-year-old Osvel Diaz of Forest Hills attempted to shave his green hair to give law enforcement the slip.

According to amNY, the victim in the attack is 62 years old — and the outlet noted that it all went down at the Sunnyside Mini Market. The outlet said the victim's condition — initially critical — has improved slightly.

Detectives and the NYPD Warrant Squad tracked down Diaz at his home on 62nd Drive, amNY said, adding that he allegedly put up a fight.

More from the outlet:

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Diaz briefly barricaded himself inside the home along with a three-week-old baby. Following a brief standoff, however, police were able to take him into custody and rescue the tot, who was not injured.



Detectives escorted a handcuffed Diaz out of the 108th Precinct in Long Island City on Thursday morning. He refused to answer questions hurled at him by journalists before being loaded into a waiting police car en route to Queens Criminal Court for his arraignment.

Diaz is charged with attempted murder, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, amNY reported.

More from the Post:

Diaz’s most recent bust before this one was for a broad-daylight assault of a UPS driver on Sept. 1, 2023 in Astoria, according to a complaint filed in Queens Criminal Court.



He is accused of throwing a metal canister at the driver’s side window of the truck — shattering it — before getting out and bashing the motorist in the head with the container, according to the court doc.



Diaz pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was granted a conditional discharge in that case, according to the Queens DA’s Office.



He was required to complete six days of an anger management course as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said.

