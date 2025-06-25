Is the FBI still spying on this whistleblower? Hear his creepy story

At one point, FBI whistleblower Steve Friend assumed the FBI was a force for good.

“I’ve come around to the idea that it’s always been wrong, it’s always been about preserving the status quo and going after who the political enemies were,” Friend tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Friend tells Gray that communists have been “able to infiltrate the organization,” which is why “we’ve seen them particularly recently devolve their national security mission away from going after legitimate threat actors.”

“Now, they have this responsibility of rooting out terrorism here, but we’re going to change the message of terrorism. It’s not going to be the people who subscribe to a foreign ideology that says, ‘We’re going to engage in a violent activity to bring about political unrest and fear so we can get the changes we want,’” he continues.

“Instead we're going to say, ‘Well, it’s a homegrown violent extremist or a domestic violent extremist or an anti-government, anti-authority, violent extremist.’ And eventually, it's a nihilistic violent extremist, someone who doesn’t have an ideology at all,” he adds.

Because the greatest threat to the government as an entity are those who believe in a smaller government — those are the people who the FBI goes after now. And Friend, unfortunately, is one of them.

“A couple of nights ago, my phone on silent, do not disturb, all apps closed down, on a charger, alerted me and my wife when it started playing the placeholder video for my podcast,” he tells Gray. “Lo and behold, the next day, all my access to the Justice Department, www.justice.gov , website access denied. And then actually, last night, my phone started to chirp and woke us both up.”

“So I want to be on record that if there’s any sort of remote shenanigans that are happening with my devices, that’s not because I have any incriminating material I put on,” he continues, noting that the sound that came from his phone was one he’s “never heard before.”

