Thug shows gun amid argument with concealed carrier on Chicago street. Big mistake.

A concealed-carry license holder shot a male who displayed a gun during an argument between the two on a Chicago South Side street Monday night, police told WLS-TV.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive, police told the station.

A 30-year-old man was outside when he got into an argument with a male who was inside a car, WLS said.

Police told the station that at one point the male in the car showed the 30-year-old a handgun.

With that, the 30-year-old — who has an Illinois Concealed Carry License — reportedly shot the male who showed the handgun in the chest, WLS said.

The male who was shot drove himself to a hospital and is expected to be OK, police told the station.

Chicago police placed the male in custody at the hospital, WLS said, adding that charges are pending.

Officers also recovered a weapon at the scene, the station said, adding that detectives are investigating.

How are people reacting?

A number of commenters under the WLS Facebook post about the incident made their feelings known:

"Dumbass in the car displays a gun then gets shot," one commenter said. "Oops, shouldn’t have done that, huh?"

"Pull a gun on me like the other guy did in the car, you get shot," another commenter replied.

"Someone brandishes a gun at you, that’s all you need to fear for your life," another user declared. "No charges for the guy who pulled the trigger."

"Justified," another commenter wrote.

"If you got hot lead, walk away — and don’t be surprised if you have to put hot lead in someone’s chest if they continue to threaten you," another user opined.

