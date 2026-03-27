Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after another rollover incident, police say

Florida police said Tiger Woods was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after yet another rollover incident.

Police initially reported the rollover with scant details but later said in a press conference that the golf legend exhibited signs of impairment.

The 50-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The rollover happened in the Jupiter Island area at about 2 p.m. and involved Wood's Range Rover vehicle. The incident occurred at 281 Beach Road, which is near Woods' home.

Officials said that Woods was transported to the Martin County Jail, where he allegedly refused to give them a urine sample, although he did submit to a breathalyzer test.

The 50-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He will be held for eight hours and then released on bail.

Photos from the incident showed the Range Rover on its side.

There were no significant injuries from the incident, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

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Woods had golfed in a match Tuesday at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

The golf legend was charged with a DUI in 2017 and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and paid a $250 fine. He also had a rollover accident in 2021 where he was seriously injured.

This is a developing story.

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