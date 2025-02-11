Trump shocks supporters by fitting in a round of golf with Tiger Woods before the Super Bowl: 'He never rests'

President Donald Trump managed to fit in a round of golf with legend Tiger Woods on a busy Super Bowl Sunday, it has been revealed.

During a day when Trump was set to record an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier before attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump was spotted with Woods, and his son, Charlie, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A short video from the course was reportedly taken by NewsMax anchor Rob Schmitt, who spotted the three on the driving range before playing a round together. Woods and Trump appeared to be discussing the mechanics of a golf swing as teenager Charlie was practicing in the background.

Another post, using an old photo of the two, showcased the reaction many supporters had when hearing about the president's day.

"What a day to be Donald Trump. He's playing golf with Tiger Woods in the morning, taping a nationally broadcasted interview in the afternoon, and then spending his evening at the Super Bowl. An exhausting day for us mortals, but for him, it's relaxation," the X post read.

Other supporters were just as impressed by the 78-year-old's energy, with a New York fan saying:

"Incredible Energy. I have always been astounded at his constitution."

Incredible Energy. I have always been astounded at his constitution.

— Captain Max NYC (@Maximillia86562) February 10, 2025

A viewer added, "He never rests."

"Seeing energy in our leadership is inspiring!" another X user wrote.

This was juxtaposed by some readers who talked about President Joe Biden, with some even replying with a photo of Biden sleeping on the beach.

Isn’t that the truth?!



Seeing energy in our leadership is inspiring!

— Project Coherence (@Aimee_inspired) February 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White also spoke on Trump's energy level on a recent podcast with Tucker Carlson. White said that he flew to Mar-a-Lago on election night to watch the results with Trump and said he thought the president hadn't slept in about 72 hours.

"I jump on a plane; I flew to Las Vegas and picked up my wife and then I flew to Hawaii, and the guy's calling me the next [morning]. I mean the guy doesn't sleep, he just keeps going and going and going," White remarked.

'We are in the presence of a true legend.'

Trump and Woods have had a long-lasting relationship given the extent to which the golf legend has played at the president's golf clubs.

In 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, referring to him as a global symbol of American excellence.

Trump called Woods a "great person" and an overall great guy.

"This evening, we are in the presence of a true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance," Trump said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!