Democrat Tim Kennedy wins US House seat in New York special election
April 30, 2024
Democratic New York state Sen. Tim Kennedy has defeated West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson, a Republican, in a special election in the state's 26th Congressional District.
Kennedy's espouses pro-choice and pro-gun control policy positions, expressing support for an assault weapons ban and for the codification of Roe v. Wade into federal law.
"We did it. We did it as a COMMUNITY. Because that’s what this was all about since Day One. And that’s what it will always be about. I'm honored. I'm humbled. I'm ready to get to Washington and get to work. Thank you, endlessly. Let's meet this moment together," Kennedy said in a post on X.
Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins, who previously occupied the House seat, departed from office earlier this year before his term concluded. He had been serving in Congress since 2005.
Higgins announced his plan to step down last year. "I've always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community. But the pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating, especially this year," he said in a statement in November. "Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York."
The former lawmaker is now the president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center.
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
Alex Nitzberg
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News. He is an accomplished composer and guitar player and host of the podcast "The Alex Nitzberg Show."
