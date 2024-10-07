Fox News anchor confronts Walz with questions the media refuses to ask — and it doesn't end well for the Democrat VP nominee

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream steamrolled Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on Sunday, confronting him with questions the legacy media refuses to ask.

In his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic Party's VP nominee, Walz played defense as Bream forced him to answer questions on important election issues ranging from the economy to abortion, immigration, and even Walz's history of falsehoods.

'You modified your story or explained you misspoke about things involving a military rank, about carrying a weapon in war, your 1995 DUI arrest, using IVF to have your children, being in Hong Kong and China in the summer of 1989 during the Tiananmen events.'

And, importantly, whereas last week's vice presidential debate did not include fact-checks, Bream was forced to correct Walz repeatedly.

Abortion

At first, Bream explained that Walz signed a law in Minnesota that removes all restrictions on abortion, asking Walz if he believes Democrats should adopt the same radical policy nationwide.

"The vice president and I have been clear the restoration of Roe v. Wade is what we're asking for," Walz responded.

"But that law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade," Bream fact-checked. "Let's agree, in what you signed there's not a single limit through nine months of pregnancy. Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy. The Minnesota law does not have that."

Walz never answered Bream's question. Instead, he repeatedly said that he supports putting the abortion "decision" back in the hands of women and doctors. But of course, Roe didn't unilaterally empower women to get any and every abortion they wanted, as Bream pointed out.

Next, Walz claimed that Donald Trump wants a nationwide abortion ban, forcing Bream to fact-check again.

"[Trump] has said repeatedly that he will not sign a national abortion ban," Bream interjected. "Are you calling that — it's just a flat-out lie?"



"Yes, of course," Walz responded.

Finally, Walz tried to use the tragic death of Amber Thurman, who apparently died as a result of complications from an abortion pill, for political purposes to promote his pro-abortion agenda.

But once again, Bream immediately fact-checked Walz. She explained:

To be clear, the Minnesota law is far beyond Roe v. Wade. And about the Amber Thurman case in Georgia: Her family has — and it's tragic, she is a young mother who left behind a young son — but what her family has said is it was a complication from an abortion pill that she received, and she didn't get proper care when she went to a Georgia hospital, which had multiple opportunities to intervene there. Her own attorney, the family's attorney, says it wasn't the Georgia law, it was the hospitals. What he claims is malpractice, not treating her when she clearly showed up in distress and still had the byproducts of her pregnancy because of that rare complication from the abortion pill. So just to be clear on the Georgia law and how her family and her attorney sees it.

Later in the interview, Bream asked Walz about the law he signed last year no longer requiring doctors to provide life-saving measures for babies born after botched abortions.

In response, Walz obfuscated by claiming of the law, "All it did was align with existing law," which isn't true. He then added that "every doctor has an ethical responsibility to provide what they can in each situation," a vague claim that ignores the fact that the law he signed removed a provision from exiting state law that required doctors to preserve the life of infants born after botched abortions.

The economy

Turning to the economy, Bream asked Walz how Vice President Kamala Harris can convince voters to trust her on the economy when polls already show that voters trust Trump.

"We saw a blockbuster job report this week. We saw interest rates come down, and we've also seen that Vice President Harris laying out a middle-class agenda," Walz responded.

The problem, of course, is that monthly job reports have, for the last year, been revised lower than what the initial report showed. Moreover, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates because of building economic pressures that resulted from having high interest rates for several years.

The Minnesota governor then repeated numerous falsehoods.

Walz claimed more people were unemployed under Trump "percentage-wise" than during the Great Depression. This is not true. Presumably, Walz was referring to the massive unemployment spike in 2020 when states shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That, however, was not Trump's fault. Importantly, the unemployment rate had significantly recovered by the time President Joe Biden entered office, and the vast majority of those jobs were not net losses but temporary cuts.



Walz, moreover, repeated the claim about price-gouging and corporate profits — which isn't true — and claimed that Trump wants to enact a 20% sales tax on Americans.

That last claim earned Walz yet another fact-check.

"Just to note: That is a tariff, which, by the way, this administration not only kept most of the Trump tariffs, but they added their own as well," Bream explained.

Immigration

Moving on, Bream confronted Walz over the fact that, under his leadership, Minnesota gives illegal immigrants driver's licenses and offers them free college tuition and free health care.

"Are those not magnets to draw people here, many times on dangerous journeys for themselves? And why should your taxpayers in Minnesota or across the states pay for those programs?" Bream asked.

"Well, that's not the vice president's position," Walz responded, suggesting Harris agrees with Minnesota's policies.

Next, Walz claimed that Harris' border policies are the "most strongest, the fairest" America has ever seen — an assertion that Bream refused to bypass.

"Now, Governor, you know a lot of people, including your own party, would not join that statement," Bream fact-checked. "There are millions of people who have come here over the last few years that, you know, they see this as an open border."

History of falsehoods

At the end of the interview, Bream finally confronted Walz on the litany of falsehoods that he has told about his life, which he has previously excused by claiming that he was misspeaking or being a "knucklehead."

"You modified your story or explained you misspoke about things involving a military rank, about carrying a weapon in war, your 1995 DUI arrest, using IVF to have your children, being in Hong Kong and China in the summer of 1989 during the Tiananmen events," Bream pointed out.



Instead of answering Bream's question of how Americans can trust him in light of his record, Walz attacked Trump and claimed he will take responsibility for mistakes.

"I will own up when I misspeak. I will own it when I make a mistake," Walz said.

The Minnesota governor, however, did not own up to or take accountability for the falsehoods that Bream asked him about.

