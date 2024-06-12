UPDATE: Rep. William Timmons defeats South Carolina Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan in Republican primary

UPDATE posted at 12:20 a.m. EST:

Incumbent Rep. William Timmons defeated state Rep. Adam Morgan in the Republican primary in South Carolina's 4th Congressional District.

"I want to thank the voters for once again putting their trust in me to continue to fight tirelessly on behalf of the people of Spartanburg and Greenville counties. I am pleased that voters in the 4th District saw through the countless lies from my opponent, and recognized my hard work, strong conservative record, and the results I have gotten for my constituents. In Washington I am focused on policy not headlines, on representing my constituents not myself, and working with my colleagues instead of working against them. I am grateful to have the support of President Trump and proud to have the opportunity to continue to represent South Carolina’s Fourth District. Now is the time for our party to unite to move the ball forward to advance conservative policy and focus our efforts on re-electing Donald Trump this November," Timmons said in a tweet.

Original story below:

The outcome of the Republican primary contest between incumbent U.S. Rep. William Timmons and state Rep. Adam Morgan in South Carolina's 4th Congressional District is still not yet clear, though the unofficial results currently indicate that Timmons is leading by more than 2,000 votes.

Timmons, who has served in the House since 2019, had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Timmons is listed as a member of the 'Conservative Climate Caucus.'

"Congressman William Timmons is a terrific advocate for the people of South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District! A Captain in the Air National Guard, he fights hard to Secure our Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Grow the Economy, Defend our Second Amendment, and Hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left Accountable. An original Member of my South Carolina Leadership Team, Congressman William Timmons has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump declared on Truth Social.

But GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah both endorsed Morgan, according to voteadammorgan.com.

Morgan, the chair of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, told Blaze News last month that "we need fewer Lindsey Grahams" holding office and more figures like U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Ralph Norman.

"The 2024 June Primaries are on Tuesday, June 11 for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. You can vote in either Primary, but not both," scvotes.gov notes.

