'Help or get out of the way': Border czar nominee Tom Homan tells Chicago crowd deportations will 'start right here'

Newly nominated border czar Tom Homan blasted Illinois elected officials for their handling of illegal immigration and received massive support from local citizens as he delivered his remarks.

Homan spoke in Portage Park, Chicago, to a crowd of raucous supporters about starting deportations of illegal aliens in the city.

"All that starts January 21, and we're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois," Homan said to loud applause. "If the Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, step aside. But if he impedes us, harbors or conceals illegal aliens, I will prosecute him," he threatened.

Making multiple stops in Chicago, Homan routinely took shots at Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for their remarks surrounding immigration policy.

"The mayor says he wants to protect the immigrant community," Homan said at Gibsons Steakhouse in Rosemont, Illinois.

"That's a bunch of bulls***. When you think about the fact of the matter is, sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. That is true. When you release an illegal alien out of your jail, back in the community, do you think the victim and witness of that crime wants them back?" he asked the crowd.

"I can't believe this governor is saying the things that your governor and your mayor are saying," Homan continued. "Either they help or get out of the way."

'They're gonna arrest them. They're gonna enforce the law.'

According to ABC News 7, Homan also responded to questions about whether illegal immigrants will undergo "family separation."

He said that if illegal immigrants enter the country and then have a child, "that's on you."

"You can either take the child home with you, or they can stay here. But, you don't get a pass," Homan clarified.

Homan added that Mayor Johnson will end up getting the "exact results he's bitching about" if he hinders federal authorities from making deportations of criminals.

The future border czar explained that if a "bad guy" is released into the community, immigration officers will likely find not only their single suspect but other illegal immigrants who "aren't public safety threats" but are still in the country illegally.

"And guess what? They're coming too," Homan revealed. "Because unlike the Biden administration, I'm not gonna tell immigration enforcement officers, 'when you see illegal immigrants standing in front of you, turn around and walk away from them.' They're gonna arrest them. They're gonna enforce the law."

A spokesperson for Governor Pritzker issued a statement, saying Illinois will face "countless, baseless attacks over the next four years from the Trump Administration."

The statement continued, "Rather than responding to every ridiculous boast from Trump lackeys, Governor Pritzker is focused on what he was focused on during the first Trump term: leading our state with competence instead of chaos."

