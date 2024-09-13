Tony Dungy hits NAACP for lying about abortion in fact-check during Trump Harris debate: 'Don't distort the facts'

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy fact-checked a message from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People during the presidential debate Tuesday.

'Talking about the law and people stating facts accurately.'

Former President Donald Trump criticized Democrats for extremist policies on abortion during the debate when the NAACP issued a false fact-check.

"For the record: You cannot have an abortion in the 9th month. You cannot have an abortion after birth. If we didn’t keep banning books, maybe we wouldn’t have to clear that up," the group posted on X with a hashtag for the debate.

The tweet garnered more than 8 million views.

Dungy, who is an outspoken Christian, criticized the NAACP and accused it of distorting the truth.

"In Florida we will be voting on Amendment 4 this November that would take all limits off the timing of an abortion. If it passes we would become the 10th state where that type of late term abortion would be legal," Dungy tweeted.

"Please don’t distort the facts to make a point," he added.

When criticized for the message, Dungy offered a clarification.

"Talking about the law and people stating facts accurately. Not talking about when or why abortions take place. Asking them not to misquote the facts just to make a point," he added.

Trump referred in the debate to a 2019 statement made by a Democratic governor that killing a baby could be discussed by the mother and physicians even after it was delivered in some cases.

The NAACP overstated its case by claiming no one can have an abortion in the ninth month, which is untrue in nine states and could become true in Florida if a bill is approved in November.

Dungy had previously argued the pro-life case during the abortion debate in the 2020 election.

"I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition," he wrote at the time.

