Trans Democrat responds to Johnson ban on biological males in congressional bathrooms for women

The first openly transgender member of Congress elected to the U.S. House of Representatives responded Wednesday to a ban on biological males in congressional bathrooms designated for women.

Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware released the statement after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the ban earlier in the day.

"I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families," McBride wrote in a social media post. "Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

McBride went on to call the debacle a distraction from "the real issues" facing the country.

"I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle," McBride continued. "Each of us were [sic] sent here because voters saw something in us that they value. I have loved getting to see those qualities in the future colleagues that I've met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all of my colleagues will seek to do the same with me."

The controversy arose after Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina proposed legislation to ban biological males from women's bathrooms in Congress in response to McBride's election.

"I will stand in the brink and in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks it's OK for a penis to be in a woman's locker room or a bathroom or a changing room," said Mace to a reporter.

Johnson made it clear in his statement that in addition to gender-designated bathrooms in Congress, there are also unisex bathrooms, and each member has their own bathroom in their individual office.

"I'm just a woman trying to pee in peace in the women's restroom without a MAN IN IT," Mace said on social media.

