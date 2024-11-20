Speaker Johnson bans biological males from congressional bathrooms for women despite Democrat outrage

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana announced a ban on biological males in congressional bathrooms for women after a heated debate over a transgender congressperson's demands.

The controversy erupted after Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride from Delaware was elected to the House as the first openly transgender member. Republicans authored a bill to restrict biological males from using bathrooms designated for women.

'I'm not gonna allow a man in any female private spaces. Period. End of story.'

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings - such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms - are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," read a statement from Johnson Wednesday.

"It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," Johnson continued. "Women deserve women's only spaces."

McBride had accused Republicans of "manufacturing culture wars" with the bathroom legislation.

"Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness," the transgender member said on social media.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina proposed the legislation and has been vocal about her opposition to allowing biological males into women's bathrooms.

"I'm not going to allow biological men into women's private spaces. I will stand in the brink and in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks it's OK for a penis to be in a woman's locker room or a bathroom or a changing room," said Mace to a reporter.

"Hell no! I'm not gonna stand for it," she continued. "This is not OK. I'm a survivor of rape, I'm a survivor of sexual abuse, and I'm not gonna allow a man in any female private spaces. Period. End of story."

The controversy also led to an apparent death threat against Mace on social media by a person identifying as a transgender person.

