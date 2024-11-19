Trans individual apparently threatens to kill Nancy Mace over bill barring men from women's restrooms

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina was apparently threatened by a man who identifies as transgender after the congresswoman proposed legislation that would require individuals to use the restroom that corresponds to their biological sex.

In a social media post, the transgender individual, who goes by Venus, apparently threatened to kill Mace as well as other activists who are outspoken against transgenderism.

"This video goes out to Congresswoman Nancy Mace," Venus said in the video posted to Instagram. "Congresswoman Nancy Mace, I do hope that one day I do find you in that woman's bathroom, and I grab your ratty looking f***ing hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash it in until the blood's everywhere and you're dead."

'I think that we should just all come together and murder everyone.'

Mace exposed Venus' rant and responded to his apparent threats in a Tuesday post on X.

"This is the exact type of man I don’t want in the women’s restroom with me," Mace said in the post.

These alleged threats came after Mace introduced a bill that would bar men who claim to be women from using the women's restroom. Mace proposed the legislation after Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, a biological male, was elected to the House as the first openly transgender lawmaker.

Venus' alleged threats, however, did not stop with Mace.

"Clarence Thomas, I have not forgotten about you," he continued, according to the video. "Be on the lookout."

"And why is J.K. Rowling still alive?" he said in the post, video showed. "We should be focusing our efforts and our resources, not on assassinating Trump, but instead on assassinating J.K. Rowling. That f***ing wench needs to die. She needs to burn on the stake and die."

Venus then seemingly advocated for murder on a broad scale, calling for transgender people to "come together and murder everyone," claiming it would "solve all [their] problems."

"I condone murder, I condone it," he continued on the video. "I think that we need to hold our politicians accountable by murdering them, and I think we need to hold J.K. Rowling accountable by murdering her too. I'm like, so very serious about this. I'm so passionately serious about this."

"I think that we should just all come together and murder everyone," he said, according to the video. "I think, you know, like, think would be better. You know? Like, we would just be so much happier in life if us as trans people just came together and murdered a bunch of people. Like, I think that really would, like, solve all of our problems."

Following Mace's legislation, McBride pointed the finger at "right-wing extremists," who he claims are just "manufacturing culture wars."

"Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness," McBride said in a Monday post on X.

"This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing," McBride continued. "We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!