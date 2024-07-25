Trans-identifying homeless man allegedly stabs Christian shelter employee in stomach over eviction

A trans-identifying man in South Carolina became so irate over a recent eviction from a homeless shelter that he allegedly stabbed an employee in the stomach with such force that her internal organs were exposed.

Until recently, a 34-year-old homeless man going by the name Michelle Silva Perez had been staying at Shepherd's Gate, a Greenville homeless shelter — which is run by a Christian organization called Miracle Hill Ministries — designated to serve women and mothers with young children.

Miracle Hill also issued a statement, claiming ignorance about Perez's true biological sex while he stayed at Shepherd's Gate but indicating it would have 'had no bearing' on his admission into or disqualification from the facility designated for women and young children.

Last Wednesday night, Perez had been "disqualified" from staying at the shelter because he had violated facility guidelines, Miracle Hill said in a statement. The organization did not specify the nature of Perez's alleged violations.

Exactly when Perez learned about his eviction is unclear, but the next morning Greenville police were called to the scene after Perez allegedly attacked a shelter employee on account of the eviction.

According to reports, Perez pushed the employee to the ground in the Shepherd's Gate parking lot and then allegedly hoisted what the Greenville County Sheriff's Office called a "sharp-edged object" and what an arrest warrant referred to as a sword and began stabbing the employee with it.

The stabbing apparently caused such severe wounds to the woman's stomach that when officers later viewed surveillance video of the attack, they could see some of the victim's internal organs on the outside of her body. Police apparently also could identify Perez as the perpetrator based on the video.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital and underwent surgery. She "is currently stable and recuperating," Miracle Hill said.

Meanwhile, Perez was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, though as of Thursday morning, his name does not appear in a jail records online database. Perez reportedly has been placed in isolation in a men's facility because he's allegedly in the midst of a so-called gender transition.

Despite reality, the statement from the sheriff's office referred to Perez as "a woman" without any "trans" qualifiers. Blaze News reached out to the agency for further clarification about the statement. Spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood told us: "I can tell you that [Perez] identifies as a female, and her [driver's license] indicates as such."

Miracle Hill also issued a statement, claiming ignorance about Perez's true biological sex while he stayed at Shepherd's Gate but indicating it would have "had no bearing" on his admission into or disqualification from the facility designated for women and young children.

"After the incident, we became aware in media reports that the former guest was transgender," the statement said in part. "Our ministry had no knowledge of this. That report, whether true or false, had no bearing on whether Miracle Hill would help, and did not contribute to the guest’s exit from the facility."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!