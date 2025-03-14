Trans-identifying man on OnlyFans withdraws city council appointment — Dems stand by their man

A Seattle-area man who purports to be a woman has withdrawn his appointment to the city council following public backlash regarding his explicit OnlyFans account.

On Thursday, shortly before the start of a special meeting to reconsider his appointment, Jessica Ann Roberts withdrew his appointment to the Lynnwood City Council. In a statement to the Daily Herald, Roberts indicated that his appointment had become a "distraction."

"My personal life and identity does not in any way affect my ability to do the job," Roberts wrote in an email. "However I have decided to withdraw my appointment not because I’m unwilling to serve the people of my community, but because the continued scrutiny of my personal life is a potential distraction from the council’s forward progress."

The controversy surrounding Roberts was no mere "distraction." His appointment to the council Monday made national headlines after the Lynnwood Times broke the story that night that Roberts had an account on OnlyFans, a subscription site that often involves amateur pornography and other sexually explicit material.

That account — which Roberts admitted belonged to him — was quickly disabled, but not before screenshots of some of its content went viral on social media. As Blaze News previously reported, the promo caption for @jaroberts1501 was: "A bisexual transwoman with itty bitty t**ties and a big girl c**k. C*m have a fun time with meeee."

Perhaps even more disturbing, Roberts also appears to be the individual behind a Reddit user named ThatTransBisch (u/Other_Aardvark_6105), who regularly posted "dark and bizarre" fetish content about "breeding" with women, passing them along to other "trans fems" — and even about cannibalizing them.

Discovery Institute senior journalism fellow Jonathan Choe has followed Roberts' story extensively and shared to X images from Roberts' apparent online activities. They can be seen here and here.

In a statement to Blaze News, Council Member Patrick Decker claimed on Wednesday that he had no prior knowledge of Roberts' online behavior. He also reiterated that he does not believe Roberts' "views and activities are in keeping with the gravity and seriousness of serving the people of Lynnwood on the City Council."

'We are disappointed that right-wing bloggers went out of their way ... to discredit a woman who had the audacity to serve her community.'

Though Decker and his fellow council members had scheduled a special meeting Thursday to reconsider Roberts' appointment, Roberts pre-empted their decision by withdrawing. They still held the meeting in front of what the Daily Herald described as a "standing-room-only crowd" but did not select a replacement.

The Lynnwood City Council now has until April 5 to fill the vacancy left by former Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, who resigned in January. If they do not, the decision will be in the hands of the Snohomish County Council.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said on Thursday that the council will reach out to the other candidates previously under consideration for the position: Forrest Baum, Nazanin Lashgari, Robert Leutwyler, and Chelsea Wright. The vote on Monday came down to Roberts and Leutwyler, an Army combat veteran and Amazon manager, though the council eventually went with Roberts unanimously.

A video from the February meeting in which all of the candidates, including Roberts, addressed the council can be seen below. Roberts appears around the 01:03:45 mark.

Meanwhile, the 32nd District Democrats are outraged that the Lynnwood City Council even considered rescinding Roberts' appointment. Spokesperson Chris Roberts placed the blame squarely on popular X accounts — perhaps including Choe, Andy Ngo, and Libs of TikTok — that dared to expose the truth about Jessica Ann Roberts.

"We are disappointed that right-wing bloggers went out of their way to erase trans voices and discredit a woman who had the audacity to serve her community," Chris Roberts said.

The Democrat group has now called upon the city council to nominate another trans-identifying or other "LGBTQIA+" person. Otherwise, their ability to "live their lives" may be under threat.

"At a time when trans rights and LGBTQIA+ visibility are more critical than ever, we need our elected officials, cities, and school districts to take strong stands to support the LGBTQA+ members of their community," Chris Roberts' statement continued.

"We know that diversity makes our communities stronger and that we must stand up for the people whose ability to live their lives are [sic] most at-risk."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!