Transgender suspect repeatedly mowed down man with car before kissing him in some of the most horrifying video police have ever seen

Disturbing video shows the moment a Texas transgender suspect repeatedly mowed down a man in Houston before kissing him and stabbing him. Law enforcement has said the footage is some of the most horrifying video they have ever seen.

The transgender suspect – 20-year-old Karon Fisher – was arrested and charged with murder, evading arrest with a vehicle, and assaulting hospital personnel. Fisher was being held on a $2 million bond.

Steven Anderson, 64, was on his way to pick up the mail in his Houston neighborhood on May 3. Suddenly, a white sports car is speeding down the residential street straight at Anderson. The Dodge Challenger slams into Anderson at a high rate of speed.

Surveillance video shows Fisher put the car in reverse and run over Anderson, causing his body to move several feet.

Witnesses called 911 to report the man being severely injured by the car attack.

Then, Fisher is seen walking over to the crime scene with a knife in hand.

Fisher flips Anderson over, straddles over him, and kisses him. Fisher then reportedly stabbed Anderson nine times, according to KTRK-TV.

Officers found the victim unresponsive in the driveway. Anderson was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Fisher – who was dressed in a black bra and high-waisted black shorts – attempted to casually escape the crime scene in another vehicle. However, the suspect was unable to gain access to the car and left the area by jumping over the lifeless body and walking away.

Law enforcement sources said the footage was some of the most horrifying police have ever seen in their careers.

A neighbor told KTRK-TV, "It's very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them."

Another neighbor added, "Broad daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses."

Fisher is identified in court records as a man, but was also described as a woman by police.

On the same day as the alleged murder, Fisher was reportedly charged with assaulting a staff member at the hospital.

Earlier this month, Fisher was on community supervision for evading an arrest in 2023.

In 2021, Fisher was charged with prostitution, but the case was reportedly dismissed.

Fisher is scheduled to return to court on May 24.

(WARNING: Graphic video)

Texas murder suspect runs victim over twice before kissing, stabbing his limp body: VIDEO www.youtube.com

