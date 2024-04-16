'I'm the devil': Transvestite 'vampire' faces murder trial following conviction for raping disabled girl

A cross-dressing sex offender who identifies as a female vampire has been convicted of raping a 16-year-old mentally handicapped girl.

Adam Hetke, who calls himself Sabrina and previously assumed the transgender persona "Morrigan," is also suspected of murdering a disabled man, 28-year-old Vydale Thompson-Moody.

'Transgender' sex-offender

Hetke was convicted in 2007 of a second-degree sexual assault involving the use of force. Hetke's victim was a woman who worked at a housing facility where he had taken residence.

Hetke, whose pronoun choices the New York Post made a point of using, grabbed the victim and attempted to strip her, but she managed to get away and alert the authorities.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department indicated ahead of Hetke's release in 2016 that he was still "considered a serious offender with a high probability to reoffend."

Just as the WCSD suspected, Hetke once again preyed on the innocent.

In 2019, Adam was convicted of second- and fourth-degree sexual assault. Despite being an obvious danger to the community, he was cut loose once again.

Around the time of his release from prison in 2020, the Waukesha Police Department issued an alert indicating Hetke had begun "identifying as transgender" and would be homeless.

Months later, Hetke began attacking especially vulnerable persons.

Reduxx reported that in July 2021, Hetke was charged with first-degree sexual assault by threatening the use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. His rape victim was a 16-year-old mentally handicapped girl he met at a gas station in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on July 6.

Brandishing a knife and claiming to be a vampire, Hetke told the girl he would bite her if she failed to comply with his instructions. He followed her home, maintained the threat of violence with his knife, and brutally raped the minor.

Police arrested Hetke after the rape, noting that he was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under his clothes at the time and still holding the knife.

Another rape conviction and a murder trial

Hetke was deemed fit to stand trial and ineligible for the insanity plea. He was convicted on both counts on April 11. His sentencing has been scheduled for June 7.

It appears, however, that he may end up doing a far longer stint in prison this time around.

Hetke has been charged in connection with the slaying of Vydale Thompson-Moody, who he allegedly murdered just months earlier.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Thompson-Moody, a 28-year-old man with a cognitive disability who lived in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee's west side, was fatally strangled on April 25, 2021.

According to his mother, Serena Thompson, the victim was originally expected not to live past the age of 3. However, he defied all expectations and enriched his community, participating in the Special Olympics, serving as peacemaker like his pastor grandfather, and even securing a spot at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater before his death.

Thompson-Moody's body was found by police in a residence where Hetke was living with two other individuals. The victim had a 15-foot electrical cord underneath him along with marks both on his neck and forehead.

One of the two witnesses who was reportedly with Hetke at the time of the alleged murder told police that Hetke had invited Thompson-Moody to come over to the house. When the victim arrived, the criminal complaint indicated Hetke ordered him around and bullied him.

There are competing claims about what happened next, although Hetke is accused of tightening the cord around the victim's neck while making claims about removing demons from his body. Hetke had apparently impressed upon one witness that he could inject demons into people's bodies.

A female witness claimed that Hetke wanted to kill the victim for being disrespectful and had attempted multiple times to strangle Thompson-Moody before the other residents went to sleep.

Despite his formal denials, Hetke apparently bragged to witnesses about killing Thompson-Moody after getting out of jail, reported the Post.

A criminal complaint alleges that Hetke said, "I killed him. God can't bring him back but I can because I'm the devil."

Hetke was not formally connected to the murder until after he raped the 16-year-old girl in Waukesha.

The Daily Mail indicated it ultimately took Serena Thompson actively tracking down and interviewing witnesses to get police to re-arrest Hetke.

"Being that they let this person go and commit another crime, it hurt," Serena Thompson told the Journal Sentinel. "It could've been prevented."

Wisconsin is not a death penalty state.



