Blaze News originals: Why Charleston is the best vacation idea for conservative families
June 11, 2024
Charleston travel guide for conservative families details the best vacation ideas, attractions, sightseeing destinations, historical landmarks, and hidden gems of the Holy City.
Nestled along the picturesque South Carolina coastline, Charleston beckons conservative families to enjoy a vacation that features a captivating blend of historical significance, cultural preservation, natural beauty, and Southern hospitality. Charleston presents a myriad of activities and attractions for the entire family that embody cherished conservative values.
For the ninth consecutive year, Charleston was named the top U.S. vacation city by Travel + Leisure readers – and for a number of valid reasons.
Take a step back in time by traveling to Charleston – founded in 1670, making it one of the oldest cities in the United States. This living, breathing museum city entices visitors to meander down cobblestone streets flanked by magnificent antebellum mansions and historic centuries-old churches.
Steeped in rich history, Charleston stood as a crucible of revolution. Listen closely and you can hear the defiant whispers of the ghosts of patriots who laid the revolutionary groundwork for American independence. The blood and sweat of American freedom fighters were shed in several critical battles of the American Revolution.
Charleston also held a pivotal and strategic role in the American Civil War, which reshaped the country's identity. Over 135 engagements took place in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.
Learning about the thrilling history will cause anyone to work up an appetite. Thankfully, Charleston boasts a vibrant culinary scene. The mouthwatering restaurants in Chucktown have been presented with prestigious awards from the James Beard Foundation, Southern Living, and OpenTable. Tripadvisor named Charleston as the second-best food city in the country this year.
Charleston is known as the Holy City for its legacy of touting a remarkable diversity, tolerance, and inclusiveness of religious denominations that were welcomed early in the city's history at a time when most places were far more prejudiced against other faiths.
This helpful travel guide will provide you with vacation ideas, key attractions, must-see sightseeing destinations, historical landmarks, exciting adventures, and hidden gems of charming Charleston that highlight traditional American values. This trusty travel companion guide for Charleston will ensure that you can plan the best vacation for your conservative family in the red state of South Carolina.
Rich history
visionsofmaine via iStock / Getty Images Plus
Discover America's history:
- Numerous significant buildings have been meticulously preserved and restored. Visitors can explore museum houses once inhabited by distinguished dignitaries, such as the Aiken-Rhett House, Calhoun Mansion, Drayton Hall, Edmonston-Alston House, Heyward-Washington House, Joseph Manigault House, and Nathaniel Russell House.
- Additional historical sites include Dock Street Theatre, Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, Charleston City Market, and vibrant Rainbow Row.
- Fort Moultrie was constructed primarily from palmetto logs and sand under the direction of Colonel William Moultrie. The fort on Sullivan's Island sheltered South Carolina's colonial forces from a British attack. Visit the island base of Fort Sumter, where the first shots in the American Civil War were fired on April 12, 1861.
- Revisit Charleston's storied past and follow in the footsteps of the ghosts of Charleston with a city walking tour.
- Located in neighboring Mount Pleasant is the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The floating museum is located on the USS Yorktown – an Essex-class aircraft carrier that served during World War II and the Vietnam War. Guests can explore the USS Laffey destroyer as well. Patriots Point offers exhibits, educational programs, and guided tours that highlight the history and significance of these military vessels and their role in American naval history.
- The Holy City is renowned for its wealth of historic churches, synagogues, and a culture of religious tolerance. St. Philip's Episcopal Church, dating back to 1680, is one of the oldest churches in South Carolina and features a distinctive steeple that has become an iconic symbol of Charleston. Circular Congregational Church, established in 1681, is known for its unique circular sanctuary design and profound influence on Charleston's religious and cultural heritage. First Baptist Church, constructed in 1682, is the oldest Baptist congregation in the South. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue, dating back to 1749, is known for its significant role in American Jewish history. St. Michael's Episcopal Church, established in 1751, is famed for its stunning Georgian architecture. Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, founded in 1816, is the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the southern U.S. and was also the first independent black denomination in the United States. The French Huguenot Church, built in 1844, stands as a testament to Charleston's French Protestant roots, showcasing Gothic Revival architecture and an eye-pleasing pink exterior. The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, founded in 1854, is celebrated for its awe-inspiring architecture, intricate stained glass windows, and ornate interiors.
Scrumptious food
ReDunnLev Creative via iStock / Getty Images Plus
Mouthwatering restaurants:
- Enjoy soul-warming low country classics from Magnolia's.
- Chef Sean Brock’s Husk celebrates American Southern cuisine.
- FIG has earned several James Beard Foundation Awards over the years. While everything on the menu is exceptional, don't miss the ricotta gnocchi alla bolognese and the fish stew Provençal — they are absolute must-tries.
- A delightful breakfast spot is Eli’s Table – definitely get a Bloody Mary and the delicious shrimp and grits benedict.
- Devour fresh raw seafood or the lobster roll from 167 Raw.
- If you are craving steaks, the place to go is Hall’s Chop House.
- You can't go to Charleston without enjoying the Southern delicacy of shrimp and grits, which you can eat at Slightly North of Broad.
- For fantastic fried chicken, check out Leon’s Oyster House or Boxcar Betty’s – about 15 minutes from downtown Charleston.
- Get your hands on fall-off-the-bone spare ribs at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, but definitely order the cornbread and banana pudding.
- Pitmaster John Lewis brings delectable Texas BBQ to Chucktown at Lewis Barbecue.
- But it's not all Southern fare; go to Stella's for great Greek food and Le Farfalle for delicious Italian cuisine.
- For dessert, head on over to Peninsula Grill for the world-famous towering 12-layer coconut cake.
- Indulge in a decadent Tollhouse chocolate pie from Kaminsky’s.
- Don't forget to snatch some chocolate gophers from the Savannah Candy Kitchen.
World-class golf
David Alexander/Getty Images
Golfer's paradise:
- The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships. If that wasn't impressive enough, the courses were designed by PGA pros such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, and Gary Player.
- Wild Dunes Resort also boasts golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and includes challenging holes that feature stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.
- Charleston National Golf Club was designed by Rees Jones, who has previously redesigned iconic courses, such as Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines South, and East Lake Gold Club.
Beautiful beaches
choicegraphx via iStock / Getty Images Plus
Charleston offers top beach destinations:
- Traveling to Isle of Palms promises a perfect beach setting for relaxation and family fun. Just a short drive from Charleston, this barrier island features beachfront bars and restaurants.
- Sullivan’s Island is an absolutely charming shore town with a quaint main street featuring scrumptious food options, such as tasty burgers at Poe’s Tavern, barbecue at Home Team, or fantastic pizza at Obstinate Daughter.
- Another beach destination is Folly Beach, which has a very Bohemian aura. Visitors can check out the Morris Island Lighthouse and the East Coast’s second-largest fishing pier where they hold tournaments.
- Kiawah Island is home to seven award-winning golf courses, a shopping village, and a world-class resort.
Stunning natural attractions
Steve Rosenbach via iStock / Getty Images Plus
Awe-inspiring natural beauty awaits:
- Explore the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, which was honored as one of "America’s Most Beautiful Gardens" by Travel + Leisure. This grandiose 464-acre garden was founded in 1676 and opened to the public in 1870 – making it one of the oldest public gardens in the United States. Besides stunning landscapes, the estate features exhibits offering insight into the lives of Gullah slaves. Don't miss the Audubon Swamp Garden, where you can observe alligators basking in the water and families of egrets and herons nesting in cypress trees amidst the natural beauty.
- Middleton Place is a historic plantation renowned for its exquisite gardens and rich heritage. The plantation was built in the mid-1700s and is America's oldest landscaped gardens. Middleton Place boasts meticulously landscaped grounds and stunning views of the Ashley River. Visitors can venture on guided tours of the house museum, grounds, and a look at the livestock breeds that were on the plantation.
- Embark on a scenic boat tour in Charleston to observe playful dolphins frolicking in the Ashley River and the Cooper River. Some of the top-rated Charleston boat tours include Charleston Harbor Tours, Fort Sumter Tours, Adventure Harbor Tours, and Schooner Pride.
- Fishing enthusiasts have a bevy of charters in the Charleston area. A few of the best-reviewed options include: Absolute Reel Screamer Charters, Charleston Charter Fishing, Exclusive Fishing Charters, and Lowcountry Outdoor Adventures.
Paul Sacca is a staff writer for Blaze News.
Paul_Sacca
