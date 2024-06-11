Blaze News originals: Why Charleston is the best vacation idea for conservative families

Nestled along the picturesque South Carolina coastline, Charleston beckons conservative families to enjoy a vacation that features a captivating blend of historical significance, cultural preservation, natural beauty, and Southern hospitality. Charleston presents a myriad of activities and attractions for the entire family that embody cherished conservative values.

For the ninth consecutive year, Charleston was named the top U.S. vacation city by Travel + Leisure readers – and for a number of valid reasons.

Take a step back in time by traveling to Charleston – founded in 1670, making it one of the oldest cities in the United States. This living, breathing museum city entices visitors to meander down cobblestone streets flanked by magnificent antebellum mansions and historic centuries-old churches.

Steeped in rich history, Charleston stood as a crucible of revolution. Listen closely and you can hear the defiant whispers of the ghosts of patriots who laid the revolutionary groundwork for American independence. The blood and sweat of American freedom fighters were shed in several critical battles of the American Revolution.

Charleston also held a pivotal and strategic role in the American Civil War, which reshaped the country's identity. Over 135 engagements took place in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.

Learning about the thrilling history will cause anyone to work up an appetite. Thankfully, Charleston boasts a vibrant culinary scene. The mouthwatering restaurants in Chucktown have been presented with prestigious awards from the James Beard Foundation, Southern Living, and OpenTable. Tripadvisor named Charleston as the second-best food city in the country this year.

Charleston is known as the Holy City for its legacy of touting a remarkable diversity, tolerance, and inclusiveness of religious denominations that were welcomed early in the city's history at a time when most places were far more prejudiced against other faiths.

This helpful travel guide will provide you with vacation ideas, key attractions, must-see sightseeing destinations, historical landmarks, exciting adventures, and hidden gems of charming Charleston that highlight traditional American values. This trusty travel companion guide for Charleston will ensure that you can plan the best vacation for your conservative family in the red state of South Carolina.

Rich history

Discover America's history:

Scrumptious food

Mouthwatering restaurants:

World-class golf

Golfer's paradise:

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships. If that wasn't impressive enough, the courses were designed by PGA pros such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, and Gary Player.

Wild Dunes Resort also boasts golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and includes challenging holes that feature stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Charleston National Golf Club was designed by Rees Jones, who has previously redesigned iconic courses, such as Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines South, and East Lake Gold Club.

Beautiful beaches

Charleston offers top beach destinations:

Traveling to Isle of Palms promises a perfect beach setting for relaxation and family fun. Just a short drive from Charleston, this barrier island features beachfront bars and restaurants.

Sullivan’s Island is an absolutely charming shore town with a quaint main street featuring scrumptious food options, such as tasty burgers at Poe’s Tavern, barbecue at Home Team, or fantastic pizza at Obstinate Daughter.

Another beach destination is Folly Beach, which has a very Bohemian aura. Visitors can check out the Morris Island Lighthouse and the East Coast’s second-largest fishing pier where they hold tournaments.

Kiawah Island is home to seven award-winning golf courses, a shopping village, and a world-class resort.

Stunning natural attractions

Awe-inspiring natural beauty awaits:

