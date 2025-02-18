Trevor Noah extols virtues of racial segregation for black community in podcast about Trump killing DEI

Comedian Trevor Noah made the argument that segregation would be far better for the black community, in an astounding video making the rounds on social media.

The former host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central made the comments while speaking to Princeton University professor Ruha Benjamin about the death of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies after the election of President Donald Trump.

'If I'm in a room with black people, already there's an implicit trust because we know what certain actions, words, and vibes mean.'

In a podcast discussing the end of DEI policies, Noah asked whether racial integration was the right solution for the black community during the civil rights struggle.

"I found myself wondering ... do you think that integration was the right move?" Noah asked Benjamin.

"And now I'm separating two things, because I know in America people will be like, 'Well, of course there was racism and segregation.' No, no, no, I'm separating them. Let's separate someone being oppressed and someone not being able to get a job and someone not being able to get a bank loan. Let's take all of those, the negative things, away."

Noah then specifically referred to the success of schooling in Finland.

"I think part of the reason Finland is able to do it is because — have you been to Finland?" he asked.

"It's very homogenous," responded Benjamin.

"I've been to Finland. You know who's in Finland? Finnish people. That's it. That's it," he replied.

"And because they're all Finnish, there's an idea of, 'No, we're all heading in the same direction. We all know what our actions mean,' and that's a really powerful thing I've learned in communicating with other people. When I'm in a room with anyone where we start to tie together multiple things, so if I'm in a room with black people, already there's an implicit trust because we know what certain actions, words, and vibes mean," Noah explained.

"And then you're in the room with another African, already, now even if you shout at me, I know what your shout means. The same way an Italian knows what an Italian shout means," he added. "... I'm prefacing it with a lot because it's a loaded question, but I would love to know if you think integration was the right solution, maybe, on the other side of American civil rights."

"No, I don't, and I don't think it's actually that controversial," Benjamin responded.

She went on to opine that black people were integrated into white supremacist institutions and were underserved and undervalued because of that.

