Trio of thugs wanted in beating death of lone victim at gas station. Video shows several people just watching attack happen.

Three males are wanted in the beating death of a lone victim at a Houston gas station earlier this month.

Police have released surveillance video of the beating as well as still images of the suspects. The video also shows several people just watching the attack happen.

'They're all smiling and laughing and having a good time while they're pouncing on my son.'

The City of Houston said the deadly attack took place at 2900 Westridge Street around 1:10 a.m. March 2 and that "all three suspects are described as black males."

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Gavin Melchor, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim possibly was involved in an argument after which the assault took place, officials said.

Video police released shows the victim standing between two parked vehicles and talking to three individuals. At one point, the victim stretches his arms outward, and suddenly, one suspect wearing a white T-shirt lunges at him, slams him backward into one of the parked vehicles, and tackles him to the parking lot surface. The clip shows the same suspect appearing to pull objects from the victim's pockets while another suspect wearing a black sweater with an orange design kicks the victim in the head.

Investigators indeed said the suspect in the white T-shirt robbed the victim. Investigators also said a suspect carrying a pink bag knocked the victim unconscious.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

Officials said those with information on the identities of the three wanted suspects can call Houston police homicide at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police said in its video description that a $5,000 reward is available.

Victim's family speaks out: 'They're all a bunch of cowards to me'

KTRK-TV interviewed members of Melchor's family, and they urged people to come forward with information about the suspects.

"They're all a bunch of cowards to me," Melchor's father, Chris, told the station.

Chris Melchor noted to KTRK that his son had just left the rodeo and had stopped at a Valero gas station to withdraw money from an ATM.

In regard to those seen on surveillance video just watching the beating take place, Melchor told the station the sight left him feeling "helpless as a dad."

KTRK pointed out that the still image of the suspect who slammed the victim into a vehicle and tackled him to the ground shows him smiling.

That's too much for Melchor's father to take.

"That alone angers me," Chris Melchor told the station. "They're all smiling and laughing and having a good time while they're pouncing on my son."

The victim's older sister Christa told KTRK she hasn't been able to bear looking at the clip of the attack: "I haven't brought myself to watch it yet."

You can view the station's video report here.

