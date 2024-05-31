Truckers sue New York over congestion toll pricing: ‘Charged far higher rates than passenger vehicles’

The Trucking Association of New York filed a lawsuit Thursday against New York over its plan to implement a congestion toll for Manhattan commuters. TANY argued that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's pricing framework “disproportionately targets” truckers.



“The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York this morning, argues that the congestion pricing policy unfairly targets trucking and logistics companies, which are charged far higher rates than passenger vehicles,” TANY wrote in a post on X Friday.

'TANY has advocated for an exemption of the supply chain industries.'

The association noted that it is “not fundamentally opposed to congestion pricing” but is “fighting to overturn the current version of this plan.”

The MTA, Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, and New York Attorney General Letitia James are listed as defendants in the suit.

The complaint read, “Several vehicle classes are fully exempt from the Tolling Program. Most notably, New York City Taxis and For-Hire Vehicles (such as Uber and Lyft), despite making up more than half of all vehicle traffic in the Zone, will pay nothing for entering.”

“The only vehicle classes with no full or partial exemptions are commercial trucks and vans,” it continued, noting that such vehicles only make up 4% of all traffic in the congestion toll zone.

“To make the unfairness of this tolling structure even worse, TANY trucks are unable to take advantage of subways and buses to complete their necessary deliveries, so they have no choice but to enter and re-enter the Zone as many times per day as required to meet their customers’ needs,” the lawsuit stated.

The association also noted that it will not benefit from the estimated $1 billion per year the tolls are expected to generate, as those funds are slated to go toward the city’s subways, buses, and railroads.

TANY called for the implementation of the congestion toll to be halted.

Depending on the size, trucks could be charged $24 or $36 to drive on 60th Street and below. Most passenger vehicles will be charged $15, and motorcyclists $7.50.

City officials predict that the congestion toll plan will reduce traffic in the area by 17%.

“TANY has advocated for an exemption of the supply chain industries from the Tolling Program; pricing parity between trucks and passenger vehicles; or at the very least a once-per-day charge to trucks entering the Central Business District, similar to that afforded to passenger vehicles or any combination of these alternatives,” the association’s complaint read.

The congestion toll is slated to take effect on June 30. The city is currently facing several lawsuits over the plan.

The MTA decline a request for comment from Fox Business.

