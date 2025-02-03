Trudeau reaches trade agreement with Trump to pause tariff threat for 30 days

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had reached a trade agreement with President Donald Trump in order to pause Trump's tariff threat for at least 30 days.

Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China if the countries refuse to increase their efforts to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. Trudeau initially said Canada was willing to respond with its own tariffs but said Monday that they had reached a deal.

'Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists ...'

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," wrote Trudeau on social media.

Trump said the tariffs would go into effect on Monday evening at midnight, and the stock market reacted by tanking valuations Monday morning. Prices for Bitcoin, gold, and silver were all down in an apparent reaction to the tariff threat.

"Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," Trudeau continued. "In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million."

He said that Trump's proposed tariffs will be paused for 30 days while the negotiations continue.

The agreement mirrors that made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said 10,000 soldiers would be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border in order to prevent drug trafficking into the U.S.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," Sheinbaum said on social media. "Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade."

Sheinbaum had previously threatened retaliatory tariffs and warned Trump that a trade war would only lead to higher prices and lost jobs for both countries.

Canada and Mexico are the two largest trading partners of the U.S. Critics of the agreements claimed that the policies had mostly already been agreed upon before the tariff threat.

Chinese officials say the country will challenge Trump's tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

