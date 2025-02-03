Another Trump win: Mexico agrees to send more troops to border, pause tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that Mexico and the United States have come to an agreement to strengthen border security in order to avoid the 25% tariffs that were supposed to go into effect this week.

As part of the agreement, Sheinbaum said she is sending an additional 10,000 of the country's National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to further secure the region.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements. ... The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," Sheinbaum said on X. "Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade."

'I look forward to participating in those negotiations.'

Because of the additional security at the border, the tariffs will be paused for one month.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's hard bargain with Mexico is nearly an exact repeat of his dealings with illegal immigration during his first term. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico in 2019 after several illegal immigrant caravans reached the U.S. border. Then-Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the newly created Mexican National Guard to the country's northern and southern borders to stop the tariffs from being implemented.

The migrant caravans ceased to be an issue for the rest of Trump's term. The caravans became a problem once again when the Biden-Harris administration undid most of Trump's border security measures in 2021.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!