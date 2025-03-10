Trump admin condemns butchery of Syrian Christians, Alawites reportedly by regime-aligned jihadists

The Trump administration is demanding accountability in Syria following reports that the terrorists now running the war-ravaged nation and their allies have resumed their slaughter of non-Sunni Muslims, Christians, and other minorities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Sunday, "The United States condemns the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, that murdered people in western Syria in recent days."

"The United States stands with Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, including its Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities, and offers its condolences to the victims and their families," continued Rubio.

Rubio added in his Sunday statement, "Syria's interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria's minority communities accountable."

Turkish-backed Islamic militants toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime in December — an act former President Joe Biden called "a fundamental act of justice." The group was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization that has long brutalized Christians and which was effectively spun off from Al-Qaeda, another terrorist organization that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton indicated in 2012 was "on our side in Syria."

Before becoming Syria's president in late January, the specially designated global terrorist leader of HTS, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, suggested that the regime change that the Obama CIA and the Pentagon helped with was a "victory for all Syrians" and that there might be relative tolerance, including for non-Sunni Muslims and other minorities.

The terrorist fooled various American officials and media personalities.

The Washington Post's foreign policy columnist, for instance, wrote, "Syria is free. The rebels won. The people liberated themselves from tyranny." Trump critic Bill Kristol wrote, "The fall of a brutal dictator is rare enough that we should take the opportunity to celebrate it, and pay tribute to those who brought it about." Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) expressed hope in December that under the new terrorist leadership, Syria would "be a tolerant society accepting of people from all religious confessions."

Recent mass killings and public executions have proven the Jolani regime's commitment to tolerance wanting and the nation's collective victory to have been short-lived.

'He has removed the mask, revealing his true face: a jihadist terrorist from the Al-Qaeda school.'

On Thursday, Assad loyalists who refused to surrender their weapons launched an attack on Syrian security forces near the port city of Latakia in the western region largely populated by Alawites, adherents to an offshoot of Shia Islam, and Christians. The gunmen, who were apparently Alawites, seized control of Assad's hometown, Qardaha, reported the Associated Press.

The Jolani regime dispatched tens of thousands of security forces and auxiliary fighters to the coastal region to launch a counteroffensive, killing hundreds of Assad loyalists.

According to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, security forces also killed at least 973 civilians in 39 massacres and undertook "executions based on regional and sectarian affiliation." Women and children were reportedly among the butchered civilians.

British parliamentarian Andrew Rosindell likened the violence to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and noted that "from the footage I have seen, Alawite Muslims, Christians, Druze, and other minorities are being hunted down, tortured, and murdered in cold blood," reported GB News.

"This comes as a part of the unprecedented escalation of retaliatory actions and genocide which started on March 7 in four Syrian provinces," stated the Syrian Observatory. "The bloody actions, which are still ongoing, coincide with setting fire to civilian houses and forcible displacements, while no international authorities have interfered or taken any actions so far to put an end to those massacres."

Reuters, which was unable to independently verify the watchdog group's death tolls, reported that regime officials have acknowledged the murder of civilians but blamed unorganized civilians and fighters, claiming they were trying to help security forces or take advantage of the chaos.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz tweeted, "al-Julani took off his galabiya, put on a suit, and presented a moderate facade. Now, he has removed the mask, revealing his true face: a jihadist terrorist from the Al-Qaeda school, committing atrocities against the Alawite civilian population."

While the Jolani regime has suggested it was not directly responsible for the recent massacres, the European organization Christian Solidarity suggested that Damascus called last week for volunteers to mobilize while Sunni mosques across the country called for a jihad in the coastal region.

Numerous residents in the coastal region told Reuters that thousands of Christians and Alwaites have fled in recent days, fearing for their lives. Some of those seeking to avoid executions at the hand of Sunni terrorists have apparently taken refuge at a Russian air base in Hmeimim.

Ahead of the 2024 election, President Donald Trump vowed to "protect persecuted Christians."

Vice President JD Vance echoed the president in October, writing, "The United States should fight against the persecution of Christians all over the world, and it will when President Trump is back in the White House."

