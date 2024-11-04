Trump and Harris deliver closing remarks

With just one day to go, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are closing out their historic campaigns.

A new ad titled "It's the people that Make America Great" was unveiled Sunday, featuring Republicans, former Democrats, and independents all uniting behind Trump.

"What will we do with this moment?" Trump asked. "How will we be remembered? Look at the opportunities before us."

'The people dreamed this country, and it's the people who are making America great again.'

"This election really isn't about the left versus the right," former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said in the ad. "It's about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny."

The ad also featured former Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, uniting behind Trump.

"What is going on here is deeper than politics," Shanahan said. "It is deeply spiritual. We are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil."

Republicans like Trump's running mate, JD Vance, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as well as Tesla founder and X CEO Elon Musk were also included in the ad.

"We need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated," Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said.

"The people dreamed this country, and it's the people who are making America great again," Trump said.

Trump has also delivered a disciplined closing message on the campaign trail, reminding voters of his economic and immigration policies and how they contrast with Harris'. Over the past few months leading up to the election, polls have consistently shown the economy and immigration to be top priorities for voters, who also trust Trump over Harris to handle those issues.

Trump also spent his Sunday campaigning in three crucial swing states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. As of this writing, Trump is ahead in all three of those battlegrounds by 0.3, 1.5, and 1.9 points respectively, according to RealClearPolling averages.

Harris, on the other hand, spent her Sunday campaigning in Michigan. In addition to some economic proposals, Harris largely focused her closing pitch on issues like "reproductive freedom," legalizing recreational marijuana, and reminding voters of her middle-class background.

Notably, Harris' most significant lead across the seven swing states is in Michigan, where she leads Trump by an average of 1.2 points. Harris is also ahead by an average of 0.4 points in Wisconsin, although Trump leads in the remaining battlegrounds and has an edge nationally.

This is still anyone's race. All the polls are within the margin of error, implying this race is essentially deadlocked. Trump has made significant gains with crucial voting blocs this cycle, but most pundits are still calling this race a coin toss.

Heading into the home stretch, Harris is making multiple pit stops in Pennsylvania, arguably the most important swing state given its 19 electoral votes. She will be joined by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Oprah Winfrey. Trump will also be stopping in Pennsylvania as well as North Carolina and Michigan.

