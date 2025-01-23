Trump confronts Bank of America CEO at World Economic Forum: 'What you're doing is wrong'

President Donald Trump called out the CEO of Bank of America during a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump was speaking to the forum when he directly addressed Brian Moynihan over accusations that the bank has been shutting out conservatives from banking services.

'I hope you open your banks to conservatives, because what you're doing is wrong.'

"And by the way, speaking of you, and you've done a fantastic job," said Trump, "but I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America."

He also addressed Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

"They don't take conservative business, and I don't know if regulators mandated that because of Biden or what," Trump continued, "but you and Jamie and everybody, I hope you open your banks to conservatives, because what you're doing is wrong."

Moynihan responded but ignored the comments and said only that Bank of America looks forward to sponsoring the World Cup when it comes to the U.S.

The interaction can be viewed on video posted to social media.

Trump went on to say that he wants the global leaders to tackle high inflation and also for Saudi Arabia and OPEC to "bring down the cost of oil."

First lady Melania Trump revealed in October in an interview with Fox News that she was a victim of de-banking.

“The bank suddenly informed me they will not be able to do business with me any more," she said.

Bank of America has been accused of using the practice against Indigenous Advance Ministries, a Christian charity focusing on helping widows and orphans in Uganda. A notice from the bank said only that the charity had exceeded its “risk tolerance.”

