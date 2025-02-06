Trump buyout deadline extended as deep-staters continue to weigh their options

A federal judge has extended the deadline for a federal worker buyout offered by the Trump administration after tens of thousands have already accepted it.

On January 28, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management issued a memo offering approximately 2.3 million members of the federal workforce a "deferred resignation." According to the memo, those who accept it can continue receiving all pay and benefits through September 30, even as they will be exempt from all in-person work mandates.

Reports just this week indicate that those who accept the offer will be placed on administrative leave by March 1, meaning the offer effectively involves about eight months of pay for just a few more weeks of work. To accept the offer, all bureaucrats need do is reply to the OPM memo from their government email accounts, type the word "resign" in the subject line, and click "send."

Military personnel, employees of the U.S. Postal Service, and those in positions related to immigration enforcement and national security are ineligible.

'It’s exactly what it looks like. It’s one of the many tools that [Trump is] using to try to achieve the campaign promise to bring reform.'

The original deadline to accept the offer was 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. However, a federal judge intervened and issued a restraining order that bumps the deadline back until Monday. The OPM will continue processing resignations until that time, Axios reported.

As of Tuesday, 20,000 had already accepted the buyout, but reports on Thursday indicate that the number has since crested 40,000.

The 40,000 or so who have resigned represent about 2% of the federal workforce, a significant portion but far below the 5%-10% the Trump administration had initially projected.

To encourage more participants, the administration noted on Wednesday that those who stay may still face layoffs or furloughs, since according to the OPM memo, "the majority of federal agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings, realignments, and reductions in force."

While the offer is enticing, some federal employees are concerned that the Trump administration may be pulling a fast one with it. Democrats and unions have warned that approved funding expires next month, so the government cannot guarantee funding that extends beyond that point. Other reports indicate that a loophole in the agreement allows the government to rescind the offer, even after it has been accepted.

Mary-Jean Burke, a physical therapist for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said that many believe that the offer from President Trump and his administration "sounded a little bit too good to be true."

"It’s a scam and not a buyout," insisted Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, according to the AP.

"If it was me, I wouldn’t do it."

The administration instead framed the offer as "a valuable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Rachel Oglesby, chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Education and previously of the America First Policy Institute, assured skeptics that the offer is no "trick."

"It’s exactly what it looks like. It’s one of the many tools that he’s using to try to achieve the campaign promise to bring reform to the civil service and changes to D.C."

For now, many federal employees continue to weigh their options. "These are very trying times," said Marlon Taubenheim, a human resources official at the Department of Agriculture. "There’s a lot of stress."

"Every day, it’s something," Burke said, according to the AP. "If he signed up to be a disrupter, he’s doing it."

