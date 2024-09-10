Trump trouncing Kamala Harris — in cookie contest by local bakery

Former President Donald Trump is far ahead of his Democratic competitor in one unscientific but delicious voting contest.

It's the election cookie contest by Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, 16 miles north of Philadelphia, the site of the pivotal presidential debate.

'Keep calm… it's a cookie.'

The bakery is known for its election cookie tally contests and has correctly called three elections through the cookie campaigns since 2012.

The pro-Trump cookies have red sprinkles while the cookies for Vice President Kamala Harris have blue Democratic sprinkles.

The first tally has the former president trouncing Harris, 2,673 cookies to 291 cookies, but Trump's lead increased on Tuesday to 4,202 to 402 cookies.

However, the bakery warned against taking the tally too seriously by adding, "Keep calm… it's a cookie."

On Tuesday, the bakery thanked Trump for posting an article about the contest to his influential social media account.

"No matter politicians affiliation to have a a former president running again for president share a little bakery cookie poll is AMAZING! Happy debate day!" they wrote on social media.

In a video posted to Facebook, the bakery showed a massive number of cookies being made for Trump with very few made for Kamala Harris. The owner made sure to say that the bakery isn't siding with either candidate and just wants to make a fun contest for everyone.

The cookie contest had successfully predicted election results since 2012 until the 2020 election when it had Trump 31,804 cookies over 5,750 cookies for President Joe Biden (D).

