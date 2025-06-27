Texas AG hopeful ROASTS NYC Democrat mayoral candidate, 'Zorban whatever his name is — the pajama-wearing socialist feminist'

As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gears up to challenge incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) in the Republican primary for the 2026 Senate election, Aaron Reitz is preparing to replace Paxton as Texas attorney general. As a former deputy attorney general for legal strategy under Paxton, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a former chief of staff to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and a former assistant attorney general in the Trump administration’s Department of Justice, Reitz is perfectly suited to be Texas’ next top cop.

On a recent episode of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” Reitz joined Alex to talk about a disturbing development in New York’s 2025 mayoral race: Zohran Mamdani, a "socialist-communist Muslim," just won the Democratic nomination.

Mamdani ran on promises to provide free city buses and universal child care, to freeze rent on stabilized units, to open city-owned grocery stores, to institute a $30 minimum wage by 2030, and to build 200,000 affordable housing units – all funded by taxing the wealthy and corporations.

With none other than Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as his muse, Mamdani is as socialist as they come.

And he’s a Muslim who defends the phrase “globalize the intifada” and is an outspoken advocate for Palestinian causes. Among his long list of brow-raising campaign donors is the Council on American-Islamic Relations — a group widely criticized as a Hamas front with suspected terrorist ties, notorious for its anti-Israel propaganda and support for extremist causes.

In an ironic twist, however, Mamdani’s Muslim faith — a religion associated with deeply traditional values — hasn’t hindered him from being as socially progressive as it gets.

Alex shares a 2020 Instagram post from Mamdani that tells you exactly where he falls on the woke meter.

The caption reads: “Defunding the police is a feminist issue. Women, especially trans women, are disproportionately impacted by police violence & the violence of incarceration. We need to divest from these systems & invest in services that lift all of us up.”

“I actually think he's going to be good for New York City, because if this is what New York City wants, this is what New York City gets,” says Alex. “They are at a point where I have no sympathy for them whatsoever.”

Reitz agrees — “They say in a democracy you get the leaders that you deserve.”

And maybe electing Mamdani will actually help New York correct its course in the end.

“What helped President Trump win in 2024 was we just went through four years of a disastrous Biden administration,” says Reitz. “I think that New Yorkers are going to have to unfortunately experience this disaster administration of Zorban whatever his name is — the pajama-wearing socialist feminist — in order to learn the lesson.”

“Good luck, New York! You guys will need it,” says Alex.

To hear more of the conversation and see a clip of Mamdani in action, watch the episode above.

