Trump defends religious faith, says Tim Kaine 'should be ashamed' for equating the Declaration of Independence to Iran

President Donald Trump torched Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia over his recent remarks undermining the importance of faith in our country's founding.

Kaine recently argued that our natural rights come from the government and not from God, directly contradicting the Declaration of Independence. Kaine went on to say that the simple notion that our inalienable rights come from God is "extremely troubling," comparing this core founding principle to Iran's theocratic regime.

'It is the tyrants who are denying our rights.'

"The notion that rights don't come from laws and don't come from the government, but come from the Creator — that's what the Iranian government believes," Kaine said in a committee hearing Wednesday. "It's a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia [sic] law, ... and they do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator."

"The statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling," he continued.

Trump takes a shot at Democrat Senator Tim Kaine: "The ineffectual senator from Virginia stated that the notion that our rights come from our Creator is extremely troubling. This is advocated by a totalitarian regime. It is tyrants who are denying that our rights come from God." pic.twitter.com/3h3uVy0RvG

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 8, 2025

Kaine's comments were promptly met with outrage on the right, most recently with Trump calling him "ineffectual" and saying he "should be ashamed of himself."

"As everyone in this room understands, it is the tyrants who are denying our rights and the rights that come from God," Trump said during a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

"It's this Declaration of Independence that proclaims we're endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Trump added. "The senator from Virginia should be ashamed of himself."

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump went on to defend the notion of God-given rights in spite of Kaine's comments, saying we will "never apologize for our faith."

"We will never surrender our God-given rights. We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and we will defend our freedom," Trump said.

