Tim Kaine shockingly compares the Declaration of Independence to Iran's theocratic regime: 'Extremely troubling'

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia failed to understand one of America's basic founding principles and instead likened it to the Iranian regime.

In a Wednesday committee hearing, Kaine insisted that our natural rights are derived from the government, not from God. Kaine went on to say that the notion that our natural rights come from the Creator is "extremely troubling" and compared it to Iran's theocracy.

Unfortunately for Kaine, the founding fathers disagree with him.

"The notion that rights don't come from laws and don't come from the government, but come from the Creator. That's what the Iranian government believes," Kaine said. "It's a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia law [sic] ... and they do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator."

"The statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling."

The Declaration of Independence makes very clear that our natural rights come from God and not from the government, as Kaine suggested. In the second paragraph, the Declaration states that "all men are created equal" and that "they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Prominent conservatives and politicians were quick to correct Kaine's misunderstanding of our nation's core values, even suggesting that he is "not fit to serve."

"This is a remarkable moment from Tim Kaine," the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh said in a post on X. "He just announced that the core foundational principle of our country, affirmed in the Declaration of Independence, is 'extremely troubling' and 'theocratic.' He should be immediately removed from office. Anyone who rejects our nation's foundational principles is obviously not fit to serve."

"Our rights don’t come from government or the DNC. They come from God," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said in a post on X. "[Tim Kaine], I suggest the Dems go back and read the words of our Founding Fathers."

Kaine's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

