Trump delivers scathing remarks about 'dictator' Zelenskyy as peace-talk tensions rise

President Donald Trump tore into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday amid tense peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy lashed out at Trump after he was excluded from peace negotiations held between American and Russian diplomats on Tuesday. In response, Trump labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections" and pointed out Ukraine's financial abuse of American tax dollars.

'He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden "like a fiddle."'

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle," Trump said.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back," Trump said. "Why didn't Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation."



Trump also pointed out that while many heads of state have branded Zelenskyy a hero, the Ukrainian president has failed to hold a democratic election since sparking the conflict in 2022.

'Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the "gravy train" going.'

"On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is 'MISSING,'" Trump added. "He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle.' A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

Trump noted that up until his second term, none of the parties involved have managed to move closer to a peace treaty.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do," Trump said. "Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the 'gravy train' going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died — And so it continues....."

