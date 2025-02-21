Trump DOJ won't let Dem congressman slide for apparent threat against Musk

Democrats have a habit of threatening or excusing violence to achieve their political aims. The Trump Department of Justice made clear Wednesday that inciting rhetoric, particularly threats against public officials, will no longer be tolerated.

The prospect of accountability for violent political rhetoric has Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) crying foul.

Garcia claimed weeks before a would-be assassin took aim at then-candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania last year that if Trump were re-elected, the Republican would "destroy this country, our democracy." Garcia has since expanded the cast of characters in his provocative fantasy to include Elon Musk.

Garcia, among the Democratic lawmakers incensed over the efforts by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency to streamline government operations and flush out fraud, insulted Musk at a Feb. 12 congressional hearing and insinuated that Musk had usurped the powers and authority of the president.

'Bring actual weapons to this bar fight.'

CNN later afforded the California Democrat an opportunity to continue attacking Musk.

"I think [Musk is] also harming the American public in an enormous way," said Garcia. "And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

Garcia's suggestion that Americans should take up arms against the Trump administration prompted outrage and calls for accountability.

On Wednesday, interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin announced in a staff email to prosecutors that the Department of Justice would prosecute threats against public officials under an initiative called "Operation Whirlwind," reported the Washington Post.

Martin reportedly sent a letter asking Garcia to "clarify" his statements, noting that his talk of using "actual weapons" in "an actual fight for democracy" sounded "like a threat to Mr. Musk ... and government staff who work for him."

"We take threats against public officials very seriously," added Martin.

'I remind you: no one is above the law.'

Garcia claimed, in turn, that Martin's letter was "threatening" and evidently decided to lean harder into his dystopian fantasy, stating in a Thursday statement, "We are living in a dangerous time, and elected members of Congress must have the right to forcefully oppose the Trump Administration."

The California Democrat also went on MSNBC to complain to former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, stating, "It's crazy that they want to investigate me for essentially using a metaphor and for taking on Elon Musk."

"We've got to fight fire with fire," he added.

While Garcia set out for his denial tour, Martin reportedly also sent a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), who threatened U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh outside the high court in 2020, saying, "You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

"Time is of the essence," Martin wrote to Schumer. "Your cooperation is more important than ever to complete this inquiry before any action is taken. I remind you: no one is above the law."

Martin apparently boldfaced "no one is above the law" in the letter, possibly because Schumer has repeatedly used the phrase, including when he criticized the Supreme Court in July over its decision in Trump v. United States.

