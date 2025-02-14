Nancy Mace calls on Congress to censure Democrat over threat against Elon Musk

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a motion to censure a Democratic representative over comments he made that appeared to call for violence against Elon Musk.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California insulted Musk during a House subcommittee hearing about the president's Department of Government Efficiency. He later made the questionable comments while defending his criticism against Musk's actions to reduce the size of government.

'We have NO CHOICE but to rein them in. We’re introducing a motion to censure him.'

Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump to root out inefficiency and waste in government spending. Democrats have criticized the effort by claiming that the executive does not have constitutional authority to roll back departments and policies that have been implement by Congress.

During the hearing, Garcia said that he was going to show a "d*** pic" to the committee — and then unveiled a photograph of Musk.

Later when defending the stunt on CNN, the congressman went further and called for the use of "actual weapons" in the fight against Musk and the DOGE.

"I think [Musk is] also harming the American public in an enormous way," Garcia said on CNN. "And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

Mace said that she aimed to make an example out of Garcia in order to warn others about calling for political violence.

"How many more times will Democrats incite violence against [the president] or Republicans on national television? We have NO CHOICE but to rein them in. We’re introducing a motion to censure him," she said on social media. "The Left is officially out of control."

Garcia responded on social media by asking, "Have you never heard of a figure of speech?" and called Mace a hypocrite for comments she made against another Democrat.

"Rep Nancy Mace just filed a resolution to censure me because she’s big mad that I called Elon a d*** and that I said Democrats should treat this moment like a bar fight. Yeah, these stunts are not going to silence me. The hypocrisy is INSANE," he added.

Garcia is an immigrant who was brought into the U.S. by his parents from Lima, Peru. He's also an LGBTQ member and was sworn into Congress with his hand on a Superman comic book.

